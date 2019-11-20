Medical Device Outsourcing Market To Reach USD 208.36 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Medical Device Outsourcing Market Size – USD 96.64 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.1%, Medical Device Outsourcing industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced products

New York, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Increasing demand for medical devices combined with rising price competition and the requirement to reduce cost, high prevalence of chronic disorders, availability of low-cost labor and comparative less expensive infrastructure cost are key factors contributing to high CAGR during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global medical device outsourcing market was valued at USD 96.64 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 208.36 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Medical devices outsourcing is the process of contracting a third party for business purposes, which includes manufacturing, product designing, prototyping, and supply chain management. This process enables the original equipment manufacturers to reduce the labor cost and production time-scale, thus increasing its demand in the market. Outsourcing mainly allows companies to focus on core activities, which results in industrial development. However, the threat of loss of confidential information is expected to dampen industrial growth.

Regulatory bodies emphasize on the quality of the healthcare devices provided to the public, encouraging industry players to offer various services like regulatory consulting. The budget scrutiny in developed countries, pricing pressure, and changes in reimbursement schemes are some of the major factors which help to increase the adoption of cost containment measures by the Original Equipment Manufacturers and thus is expected to boost this industryto emerging countries like India and China. More focus on research and development is one of the key growth models that companies receiving outsourced services in the global medical devices outsourcing industry are employing for business development. The threat of loss of confidential information and inadequate reimbursement policies can be a restraint to this industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In August 2016, Cirtec Medical completed the acquisition of Stellar Technologies, Inc., a healthcare machining and component manufacturer, based in Minnesota, the U.S. The acquisition was made to enhance the technology, specifically for the customers in the high-growth neuromodulation industry.

The major factor leading to the growth of the medical device outsourcing industry is the need to curb the rising cost of medical equipment and high-quality products that clears the stringent regulatory requirements.

The geriatric population is more prone to chronic and age-related diseases as well as musculoskeletal injuries, hence the considerable increase in geriatric population is creating demand for medical device outsourcing products.

The medical device outsourcing market has shown growth by Class II equipment that primarily includes non-invasive and include x-ray machines, PACS, infusion pumps, powered wheelchairs, surgical needles, and suture material, surgical drapes, and acupuncture needles.

The landscape of manufacturing has rapidly changed over the past few years, as major OEMs have combined complementary skills to gain greater market share. OEMs are choosing to outsource technical and production services to trusted partners to reduce their manufacturing footprint. Outsourcing the production of various allows manufacturers to be more dynamic and cost-effective in their production.

Contract manufacturing led the service segment in 2018 owing to the growing trend of outsourcing by OEM to third-party manufacturers, especially in emerging countries.

Based on service, Quality assurance is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

In the longâ€term, firms expect growth opportunities to be driven by aging populations around the world. This fundamental change in population demographics will increase the need for healthcare and healthcare-related procedures, as people are living longer and are demanding a higher quality of life. Furthermore, although overall growth in more established markets in the U.S. and Europe has slowed, the emerging ‘BRIC’ countries of Brazil, Russia, India and China, and their growing numbers of middleâ€class, are now ramping up demand for medâ€tech products and services. All of these factors are contributing to a positive outlook for the medical device outsourcing industry.

Asia Pacific region is showing the fastest growing segment, which is expected to reach 42.8 billion in 2026 with CAGR of 9.9% due to lower cost and increased availability of skilled human resources.

Product testing and sterilization are valued at 11.9 billion in 2018 and expected to reach 24.7 billion in 2026.

Some of the key companies present in the market are Toxikon Inc.; Eurofins Scientific; SGS SA; MAPI; Freyr Solutions; Integer; Celestica; Pace Analytical Services; Jabil; Wuxi Apptec; PPD; Intertek Group; Flextronics; Tecomet; and Sanmina.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the medical device outsourcing market on the basis of product, applications, services and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Finished goods

Electronics

Raw Materials

Devices (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Class I Devices

Class II Devices

Class III Devices

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cardiology

Diagnostic imaging

Orthopedic

IVD

Ophthalmic

General and plastic surgery

Drug delivery

Dental

Endoscopy

Diabetes care

Others

Services (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Contract manufacturing

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs Services

Product Design and Development Services

Product Testing & Sterilization Services

Product Implementation Services

Product Upgrade Services

Product Maintenance Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

