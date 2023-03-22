Medical Devices Market Trends and Insights By Product Type (Cardiac Monitoring, Diagnostic, and Drug Delivery), By Therapeutic Application (Gastrointestinal Surgery, General Surgery, and Diagnostic Imaging), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Diagnostic Centers & Research Laboratory), And By Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical Devices Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Medical Devices Market Information By Product Type, Therapeutic Application, End User, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market size was valued USD 492.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 964.90 billion by 2030 at CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period 2022-2030

Market Scope

A medical device is an instrument, apparatus, implant, machine, tool, in vitro reagent, or similar used to diagnose, prevent, help alleviate, treat, or cure disease or other conditions. Unlike pharmaceuticals or biologics, medical devices achieve their goals through physical, structural, or mechanical action rather than chemical or metabolic action within or on the body. The medical device is used for disease and injury diagnosis, observation, prevention, and therapy. Medical devices provide several advantages by assisting people in overcoming sickness or disease and enhancing their quality of life. Due to factors like the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, strategic moves by important market players, and other developments, cardiology is anticipated to experience considerable expansion in the medical devices market over the coming years.

The cost of caring for a patient while inpatient at a hospital is much higher, and lengthy hospital stays are linked to a greater financial burden. The need for cardiological medical equipment is also fueled by the rising prevalence and incidence of disorders, including obesity, diabetes, pressure, and high cholesterol, as people with these conditions are more prone to experience cardiac issues in their lifetime. Cardiovascular gadgets are used to identify heart conditions and treat associated health issues. More and more patients are being handled using cardiology devices, which has had an exponential impact on therapeutic and monitoring outcomes due to development in business activities and technological advancements, including the application of artificial intelligence in wearable cardiac devices. Class I and II products must have special labels and are subject to the least regulatory oversight. The things in Class III support or maintain human life. It has an endosseous implant, an external defibrillator, and a pulse generator.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2869

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 964.90 Billion CAGR 6.99% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Devices Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Shift towards homecare settings is boosting the demand for portable devices Increasing technological advancement

Competitive Landscape:

The distinguished contenders in the medical devices market are:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US)

Abbott (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

GE Healthcare (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc (US)

Stryker (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US)

Medical Devices Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Population growth, the rise in chronic diseases, the complexity of procedures, and advancements in implantation techniques are key reasons supporting the market’s expansion. In the future, the medical devices market is anticipated to rise due to rising chronic disease prevalence, increased investment in development and research by medical technology businesses, and an easy regulatory approval procedure for those devices. Throughout the projected period, the market for medical devices is anticipated to grow due to the development of brain monitoring systems and major technological advancements in the medical device sector. Moreover, rising health concerns, long-term illnesses, and rising healthcare costs have fueled the market globally.

Moreover, improvements in brain monitoring technology, major technological advancements in medical devices, and major progress in commercial elements have all been positively anticipated as driving the market expansion of the medical devices. Also, the prevalence of chronic diseases is rising globally, raising the need for effective and sophisticated treatment options that incorporate a range of diagnostic and surgical techniques. As a result, there is a growing need for medical equipment worldwide. To frequently check the condition, various portable and wearable medical gadgets may become more popular due to the anticipated rise in the number of persons with diabetes. Also, increasing product launches and the increased focus on creating technologically advanced medical equipment foster market expansion.

Market Restraints:

In the last ten years, the medical device sector has seen significant changes, including design alterations and new technology adoption. The high cost of these devices, which includes a significantly higher acquisition cost and ongoing maintenance charges, raises the entire cost of ownership of the equipment. Some more sophisticated gadgets come with several additional parts, including chips, batteries, detectors, and other accessories that must be periodically replaced. However, during the projection period, the medical devices market is projected to have growth challenges due to stringent regulations and uncertain reimbursement.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Medical Devices: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-devices-market-2869

COVID 19 Analysis

The coronavirus pandemic disrupts worldwide supply chains, but the medical device industry suffers the most. Global production has been impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, which has also altered the working environment for many enterprises. Most businesses have increased their production capacity to satisfy the rising demand for vital goods. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly negatively influenced the whole medical equipment business, having a wide range of repercussions on the various categories. Elective and non-essential procedures were delayed or canceled due to the pandemic. However, to meet the enormous demand, the examined market that provides hospital equipment for the treatment of COVID-19, such as personal safety gear (PPE), ventilators, and regular hospital supplies, saw a boom in sales. Consider ventilators, a crucial piece of equipment.

Medical Devices Market Segmentation

The market includes gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and diagnostic imaging by therapeutic application.

By end user, the market includes hospitals & clinics and diagnostic centers & research laboratories.

By Devce type, the market includes cardiac monitoring, diagnostic, and drug delivery.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2869

Medical Devices Market Regional Insights

Due to factors including the increasing incidence of long-term illnesses, high healthcare costs, and the presence of major players, North America is anticipated to drive the medical devices market for the duration of the forecast. Also, the forecasted market expansion is projected to be accelerated by the growing geriatric population. In turn, this is projected to boost demand for diagnostic imaging and other surgical procedures, fuel the growth of medical devices, and drive the market to expand during the forecast period.

The growing elderly population is more likely to develop chronic diseases like respiratory, cardiopulmonary, and orthopedic illnesses, increasing the demand for these procedures. Asia-Pacific is thought to have the fastest-growing market for medical devices. This results from factors like expanding health systems, government initiatives, and an increasing number of patients with chronic illnesses like cancer, osteoporosis, arthritis, cancer, and chronic renal disease.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Trends By Type (Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing, Patches), Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices), Application (Sports Academies and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel, Hypermarkets) – Forecast till 2030

Smart Medical Devices Market Research Report: By Type (On-body (adhesive patch), Off-body (belt clip), Hand-held), By Technology (Spring-based, Motor-driven, Rotary Pump, Expanding Battery, Pressurized Gas, Others), By Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Auto-Immune Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others) and By End-Use (Hospital, Clinic, Home Care Settings, Others) – Forecast to 2027

Africa Medical Devices Market Information By Product Type (Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Diagnostic Molecular Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Surgical Devices, Bio Implants & Stimulation Devices, and Automation & Robotics), By Therapeutic Application (General Surgery, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Dental, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT), & Nephrology and Urology), By End User (Hospitals, and Ambulatory & Home), and By Country (South Africa, Egypt, and Rest of Africa)—Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

A medical device is an instrument, apparatus, implant, machine, tool, in vitro reagent, or similar used to diagnose, prevent, help alleviate, treat, or cure disease or other conditions. Unlike pharmaceuticals or biologics, medical devices achieve their goals through physical, structural, or mechanical action rather than chemical or metabolic action within or on the body

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com