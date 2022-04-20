Medical Equipment Available On-Demand for Silicon Valley Hospitals as Leading Provider USME Expands to San Jose

US Med-Equip to provide highest-quality medical equipment, biomedical expertise to more frontline clinicians across California

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As healthcare heroes across California treat patients in need, a medical equipment provider dedicated to supporting their critical work is expanding to provide on-demand rentals and services from its new branch in San Jose, California. US Med-Equip (USME) works with top hospitals and other healthcare partners and takes orders 24/7 for the rental, sales, biomedical repair service and asset management of movable medical equipment — diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and anesthesia monitors to ventilators, incubators and more.

Known for investing significantly in its employees, equipment fleet and the technology and services to support it, US Med-Equip is opening new branches nationwide to meet extraordinary demand. The company’s new San Jose office is one of nearly 50 locations across the country, with more on the way. USME’s western expansion so far also includes new locations in Anaheim and Burbank, California, Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City and Phoenix.

“The US Med-Equip team is standing by to deliver life-saving medical equipment to frontline healthcare workers when they need it so clinicians can focus on the wellness of patients in their care,” USME CEO Greg Salario said.

A nine-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company designated as a Top Workplace, US Med-Equip is hiring in San Jose and nationwide. Learn more at www.usme.com/careers.

