Breaking News
Home / Top News / Medical Facility of the Future Coming to Clifton Park, NY

Medical Facility of the Future Coming to Clifton Park, NY

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Groundbreaking for Multi-Specialty Medical Care Center Set for Spring 2020

Clifton Park, NY, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDPHP is partnering with several local, independent physician practices to create a multi-specialty medical care center in Clifton Park, NY. The state-of-the-art facility – which will be located along Route 9 – will provide patients with the highest level of care and customer service, and will be run by some of the best doctors in the country.  

 

“Few things are more important than your health. That is why CDPHP is teaming up with the best and brightest to provide patients with a world-class health care experience. This medical facility will be patient-centric, practice efficient, and cutting-edge from a technology perspective. We are thrilled to get the shovels in the ground!” said CDPHP President and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett.

 

The medical care center will include the following independent physician partners: Albany ENT & Allergy Services, Albany Gastroenterology Consultants, Capital Cardiology Associates, Capital District Renal Physicians, and OrthoNY.

 

“This complex – coupled with the new OrthoNY building across the street – will make Route 9 a hub for medical innovation,” added Bennett.

 

While each practice will remain independent, the goal is to create a unified patient experience that will utilized the latest technology and forward-thinking business practices.

“Albany ENT & Allergy Services is thrilled to be part of this exciting project. We are thrilled to be partnering with CDPHP on this exciting initiative and looking forward to furthering our mission of providing patients with the highest quality of care in a state-of-the-art setting,” said Gavin Setzen, MD, FACS, Albany ENT & Allergy Services.

 

“At Albany Gastroenterology Consultants, our goal is to provide patients with an exceptional experience and highest level of care. Working with CDPHP and our additional physicians partners, we plan to bring that experience to the next level,” said James V. Puleo II, MD, Albany Gastroenterology Consultants.

 

“This project is a no-brainer for the Capital Region, and CDPHP is the perfect partner to pull it off. Our like-minded organizations are coming together to improve patient care, and I could not be any more proud to be a part of it,” said Augustin Delago, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Capital Cardiology Associates.

 

 

“This project is a win-win for patients and providers alike. I applaud CDPHP for its efforts to improve patient care while protecting the independent practice of medicine,” said Dr. Vincent Carsillo, President and Managing Partner, Capital District Renal Physicians.

 

“This partnership puts the Capital Region on the map for health care innovation. Patients will want to be seen by a doctor in this corridor, where a payer and providers have come together to offer a world-class health care experience,” said Lenny Goldstock, MD, OrthoNY.

 

CDPHP and its physician partners will spend the next eight weeks designing the facility. The building is being designed around patients, and how they access care, supporting those who are sick, as well as those who want to improve long-term health and wellness. CDPHP will leverage the expertise of national health care consulting firm, Navigant, as it designs the center.

 

“As the physicians’ health plan, CDPHP is uniquely positioned to this work. We will be the glue that holds these practices together.” said Bennett. 

 

“Since 1984, it has been our mission to improve the quality of care in the communities we serve through strategic provider partnerships. This project takes that to the next level, and builds upon our goal of creating a virtually-integrated health system in Upstate New York,” said Bennett.

 

The office will be open to CDPHP members and non-members alike. A formal groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place in spring 2020.  

 

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

 

###

CONTACT: Ali Skinner
CDPHP
518-605-4497
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.