Medical Robots industry is anticipated to register 17.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to rise in the number of surgical procedures.

Medical robots market value is set to cross USD 50 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The mounting adoption of surgical robots in healthcare facilities backed by the development of innovative medical robots that provide better clinical results for various surgical operations is driving market growth. For instance, in February 2023, a hospital in Hangzhou, China, used a 5G-powered robot to remove a patient’s gallbladder from Aral, a city 4,650 kilometers far.

Rising use of robots to fill prescription medicines to foster pharmacy and hospital automation robots segment

The pandemic has raised the necessity for drugstores to remain relevant as online pharmacies attract consumers. The global health crisis has also increased the demand for pharmacists at hospitals and drugstores to offer covid vaccinations and testing, prompting pharmacy businesses to reconsider the role of their shops and pharmacists. Furthermore, the increasing automation in hospitals and pharmacies has proven efficient for patients, which is foreseen to complement segment progress by 2032.

Easy access to high-quality surgical treatments to fuel ambulatory surgical centers segment

Ambulatory surgery clinics are focused on improving access to high-quality surgical treatment across the community by implementing cutting-edge and novel technologies that are beneficial to patients and improve their clinical outcomes. Moreover, soaring emphasis on operational efficiency, brief stays, and highly efficient healthcare personnel is likely to support segment development through 2032.

Growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders to fuel medical robots market progression

In recent years, the prevalence of orthopedic disorders has increased in line with the expanding aging population, which is expected to amplify segment share. Orthopedic surgery robots can perform automatically or passively at the operator’s command, in contrast to traditional orthopedic surgeries that are susceptible to factors, including patient positioning, the accuracy of surgical instrument control, personal experience, and surgeon fatigue, which affects the success rate and reliability of the surgery, thereby contributing to the segment expansion through 2032.

Surging government investments to complement Europe market size

Europe medical robots market is likely to exceed USD 13.5 billion by 2032, owing to the rising emphasis of manufacturers to expand across the European healthcare industry. Additionally, increasing government investments in promoting the use of medical and surgical robots is likely to impel regional revenue. Recently, in January 2023, the European Commission and national funding agencies invested around €60 million (~USD 63 million) in the Testing and Experimentation Facility for Health project to expedite the certification of AI and robotics in medical devices.

Regulatory approvals for innovative products to define the industry outlook

Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, ARXIUM, Smith & Nephew plc, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Omnicell Inc., THINK Surgical, Inc., ACCURAY, Hocoma AG, Capsa Healthcare, Renishaw plc, Zimmer Biomet and Aethon are some of the major companies operating in the medical robots market.

