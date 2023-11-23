Increasing demand for simulation-based training to meet the growing healthcare needs and bridge the gap in medical education, driving the market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global medical simulation market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2033. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 14.2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2033. As of 2023, the demand for medical simulation is expected to close at US$ 2.2 billion.

A growing number of medical care companies are offering various minimally invasive treatments for players in the medical simulation industry over the upcoming few decades, which will facilitate market expansion and offer multiple growth opportunities in the near future.

The growing innovations in simulation technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), high-fidelity manikins, and simulation software, have greatly enhanced the realism and effectiveness of medical simulations and are expected to drive the market demand.

Simulations offer a safe environment for healthcare professionals to practice without risking patient safety. With a growing emphasis on patient outcomes and safety, the demand for simulation training to reduce medical errors is increasing.

The shortage of healthcare professionals, coupled with an increasing patient population, has led to a greater need for efficient and accelerated medical training. Simulation technologies help bridge this gap by offering accessible, standardized training experiences.

The increasing collaborations between simulation technology providers, healthcare institutions, and educational bodies drive the development of more sophisticated and tailored simulation solutions, further propelling market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Market Players are investing in product launches, geographical expansions, collaborative agreements, and acquisitions to sustain in the market. The market is expected to become highly competitive as many startups seek opportunities in this sector.

CAE

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems

Simulab Corporation

Limbs & Things Ltd

Mentice AB

Simulaids

Gaumard Scientific Company

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the medical simulator market was valued at US$ 1.8 billion.

Based on product and service type, the healthcare anatomical models segment is expected to dominate the market with an anticipated CAGR of 21.3%. In 2020.

The Procedure Rehearsal Technology segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the hospital segment is expected to account for high revenue in the market.

Medical Simulation Market – Regional Analysis

Medical Simulation revenue is expected to grow at the fastest pace in North America from 2023 to 2033 . The growth can be attributed to factors such as the presence of key players in the region and high investments in the technology.

from 2023 to 2033 The growth can be attributed to factors such as the presence of key players in the region and high investments in the technology. Due to multiple mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions by major players in the area, North America is expected to maintain the dominating position in the worldwide Medical Simulation market post the pandemic forecast period.

The Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the constant healthcare infrastructure improvements. Moreover, the rising adoption of healthcare facilities coupled with the rapid expansion of manufacturing facilities in emerging countries, such as China and India, is propelling the market growth.

Key Developments in the Medical Simulation Market

CAE Healthcare, known for its high-fidelity patient simulators, CAE Healthcare offers a wide range of simulation solutions for various medical disciplines, including surgery, anaesthesia, and emergency care.

known for its high-fidelity patient simulators, CAE Healthcare offers a wide range of simulation solutions for various medical disciplines, including surgery, anaesthesia, and emergency care. Laerdal Medical is renowned for its SimMan and SimBaby simulators, among others. They focus on providing realistic simulation solutions for training healthcare professionals worldwide.

is renowned for its SimMan and SimBaby simulators, among others. They focus on providing realistic simulation solutions for training healthcare professionals worldwide. 3D Systems (Simbionix) acquired by 3D Systems , Simbionix offers virtual reality simulation solutions for medical training, particularly in the fields of surgery, endoscopy, and ultrasound.

acquired by , Simbionix offers virtual reality simulation solutions for medical training, particularly in the fields of surgery, endoscopy, and ultrasound. Mentice specializes in simulation solutions for endovascular procedures, and provides training modules for interventional radiology and other minimally invasive procedures.

specializes in simulation solutions for endovascular procedures, and provides training modules for interventional radiology and other minimally invasive procedures. Simulab Corporation develops task trainers and procedural simulators that offer realistic hands-on experiences for medical professionals practicing various procedures.

Medical Simulation Market – Key Segments

By Product & Services Type

Healthcare Anatomical Models

Patient Simulators

Task Trainers

Interventional/Surgical Simulators

Endovascular Simulators

Ultrasound Simulators

Dental Simulators

Eye Simulators

Web-Based Simulators

Healthcare Simulation Software

Simulation Training Services

By Technology

Virtual Patient Simulation

3D Printing

Procedure Rehearsal Technology

By End-Use

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations

Research

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

