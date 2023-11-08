MarketResearch.biz highlights that Medical smart textiles are currently revolutionizing healthcare by managing wounds and preventing infections. They incorporate features like antimicrobial fabrics and tech-driven dressing kits, enabling early disease detection and timely prevention. Advanced diagnostic garments and vests track biomarkers, facilitating early intervention in medical conditions, propelling the medical smart textile market.

New York, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The medical smart textile market was projected an estimation of USD 5.2 billion in 2022. It is predicted to see the market growth at a CAGR of 6.7% from the forecasted period of 2023 to 2032. It is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2032.

Medical smart textiles represent a cutting-edge technology in the research field with a wide range of applications in the healthcare sector, including health monitoring and promoting a healthy lifestyle. The smart textile has a substantial advancement in the current times. This can be linked to several factors such as significant progress in technology and aging population, rise in healthcare expenses and the customized patient care monitoring. There are several advantages of medical smart textiles over the conventional medical services like the continuous visualization and early detection of diseases remotely. Treatment providers and the patients are growing rapidly and are accepting the new and modern technology that ultimately gives growth to the medical smart textile market.

There are some smart textile companies in the healthcare industry that have embedded integration across the healthcare chain to streamline the operations easily and reduce the expenditure. Generally, these companies produce raw materials; like fibres and yarns for medical textiles. Various market players are offering new advanced technologies and enhancing the market quality standards for medical grade textiles. It is important for the market players to adjust with the new market trends and develop new services that can know the changes required for the healthcare experts as well as the patients in the near future.

Key Takeaways

Wearable Technology accounted largest medical smart textile market share on the basis of technology.

accounted largest medical smart textile market share on the basis of technology. Based on application, the healthcare and hygiene segment dominates in the market share.

segment dominates in the market share. Hospitals and clinics are the central hub and thus hold a strong position in the market.

are the central hub and thus hold a strong position in the market. Asia Pacific is the medical smart textile market leader among other regions due to the fast and rapid demand of medical smart textiles.

Driving Factors

Effective Wound Management and Infection Prevention

Medical smart textiles are an innovative tool in the healthcare industry that help control infections and facilitate wound healing. These textiles often come with integrated features like antimicrobial fabrics and advanced dressing kits that incorporate modern technologies. They enable early disease and infection detection, allowing for timely preventive measures through the release of therapeutic agents.

Advanced Diagnostics and Treatment

Modern medical smart textiles provide effective diagnosis and treatment. There are smart garments or vests for the treatment provides. The speciality of this smart garment is the embedded special sensor devices that has the capabilities to track specific biomarkers found in body fluids such as sweats. This able to detect the early indications of any medical conditions allowing the interventions at a much early stage. These factors drive the medical smart textile market.

Restraining Factors

High cost and Affordability Issues

The development of medical smart textiles includes new materials and modern technologies which has the ability to generate more high medical smart textile market revenue. These new and advanced innovations can significantly increase the cost by making such textiles. But due to some reasons this costs will be taken care by the customers thus presenting a hurdle to easy accessibility.

Growth Opportunities

Wearable Health Integration

It represents a substantial opportunity in the field of medical smart textile. These smart textiles can be a natural extension of the current wearable equipments offering a more advanced and hassle free monitoring experience. The integration of smart textile with the ongoing wearable technologies gains the medical smart textile market welcomes the avenue for more progressed application such as constant glucose monitoring for chronic disease such as ECG or diabetics monitoring for the patients at risk of cardiovascular condition.

Personalised Healthcare Services

These smart textiles have the capability to make customised garments for people as per the requirement. For instance, smart vests could be developed to monitor and handle severe chronic diseases such as diabetics or hypertension. The inbuilt sensors in the smart vests and garments help the doctors to monitor relevant biomarkers offering them real-time data regarding the patients’ health condition. This data is used for the purpose of fixing the treatment plan by improving the care quality of the patients. It also helps in remote monitoring with the help of telehealth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 5.2 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 9.8 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.7% from 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

Asia pacific is the medical smart textile market leader as compared to other regions. The regional growth can be ascribed to the new non-woven fabric industrial facilities in different regions. Medical smart textiles companies in these regions have extended their production lines and capabilities to meet the increase requirement for product materials that are used in producing the face masks and surgical garments.

Segment Analysis

Wearable Technologies holds the strong position in the market share based on technology. There are several technological developments in medical devices with many combinations of small and big electronic devices in medical textiles and huge requirement of IoT are resulting in further medical smart textile market growth and introducing new materials which are budget friendly as well as effective in the healthcare industry.

On basis of application, healthcare and hygiene segment dominates in the market. This includes several medical products such as face masks, medical bags, medical garments, shoes, drape caps and sanitary products. Due to this increase demand for healthcare and hygiene products can be attributed to government campaigns that create hygiene awareness and ultimately result in good growth in textile industry.

Based on end-user, clinics and hospitals hold a strong position in the market. At the time of surgery or remote monitoring, hospitals use a lot of medical smart textiles and equipments. Several types of equipments and various type of electrodes are embedded into the patient’s garment to measure a variety range of vital signs without the need for several wired devices.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Smart Fabric Technology

Textile Sensors

Wearable Technology

Joining technology

By Application

Bio-Monitoring

Surgery

Hygiene

Drug-Release System

Therapy and Wellness

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Industrial Research

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Key medical smart textile market players associated in the industry which are engrained have large manufacturing facilities and are engaged in various R&D activities to enhance the existing products and create new effective market services in the market.

Key Market Players

International Fashion Machines

Textronics

GENTHERM

Sensoria

PatienTech Company

ThermoSoft International Corporation

AiQ Smart Clothing

Nike, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

Atex Technologies, Inc.

Life-Threads

Careismatic Brands

Bally Ribbon Mills

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Trelleborg AB

Indorama Corporation

Herculite

PurThread Technologies, Inc.

Fitesa

Schouw & Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Recent Development

In September 2023 , the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is poised to take a significant stride towards ensuring the quality and safety of medical textile items. Six crucial products, namely sanitary pads, diapers, dental bib/napkins, shoe covers, bedsheet, and pillow cover, are slated for inclusion under mandatory certification. This proactive measure reflects a commitment to upholding the highest standards in healthcare textiles.

, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is poised to take a significant stride towards ensuring the quality and safety of medical textile items. Six crucial products, namely sanitary pads, diapers, dental bib/napkins, shoe covers, bedsheet, and pillow cover, are slated for inclusion under mandatory certification. This proactive measure reflects a commitment to upholding the highest standards in healthcare textiles. On July 2023 , a ground-breaking achievement was unveiled in the fibre production, as researchers successfully harnessed the remarkable properties of spider silk to engineer soft, recyclable fibres destined for the smart textiles.

, a ground-breaking achievement was unveiled in the fibre production, as researchers successfully harnessed the remarkable properties of spider silk to engineer soft, recyclable fibres destined for the smart textiles. In June 2023, a revolutionary “smart textile” powered by body movement is on the brink of fruition, poised to revolutionize the assessment and rehabilitation of muscle injuries. This cutting-edge technology holds the potential to markedly enhance the recovery process for individuals grappling with such injuries, marking a significant advancement in the field of rehabilitation.

