Medical Society of Delaware Partners with HealthEC To Provide Population Health Platform to Nearly 900 Physicians

NEWARK, Del. and PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical Network Management Services of Delaware, LLC (MedNet), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Medical Society of Delaware (MSD), has awarded a contract to HealthEC, a KLAS-recognized population health management company, to provide its population health platform and management services. The multi-year agreement supports the unification of MedNet’s nearly 900 physicians across four provider organizations through a Clinically Integrated Network (CIN). MedNet, which represents a significant portion of all physicians in the State of Delaware, will work closely with payers and Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) to secure value-based care contracts for its members.

Through this partnership HealthEC will integrate data across multiple specialties and 50 different Electronic Medical Records systems (EMRs) onto a single platform, enabling physicians to work collectively to improve patient care, decrease cost, and demonstrate value to the market. The ability to share clinical information on common patients and collectively drive population health management initiatives positions MedNet’s members to succeed under value-based care arrangements.

“We are excited to facilitate access to value-based care contracts for our physicians,” said Michael Bradley, DO, President of MedNet, LLC. “With their extensive experience in care coordination, practice transformation, patient-centric medical homes, contract negotiations, and developing strategic partnerships, HealthEC will help ensure our success in offering a coordinated service program to payers in Delaware. MedNet is working hard to support the independent practicing physicians as they try to manage the ever changing health care environment and provide good quality, cost-effective health care to their patients in Delaware. This partnership will enable MedNet to successfully take the next steps in going forward with this new initiative.”

“Independent physicians are a precious commodity and we are proud to expand our mission to help these providers survive in a value-based world,” said Sanjay Seth, MD, Executive Vice President at HealthEC. “Our partnership with MedNet will enable members to remain competitive amidst revenue and cost pressures brought about by health reform initiatives, while taking on higher levels of accountability for the care of Delawareans.”

About Medical Society of Delaware

The Medical Society of Delaware, founded in 1776 and incorporated on February 3, 1789, continues its support of physicians in their vigor and spirit to advance the profession. Our Mission is “To guide, serve and support Delaware Physicians, promoting the practice and profession of medicine to enhance the health of our communities.”

About MedNet

MedNet, developed in 1995, provides administrative services, such as contract management, and practice support to approximately 900 physicians who belong to one of four physician organizations in Delaware. MedNet is also positioned to assist physicians in taking advantage of opportunities presented by the changing health care delivery landscape.

About HealthEC

HealthEC is a KLAS-recognized Population Health Management Company that integrates data from hundreds of EHRs, laboratory systems, payers’ claim submissions, HIEs, data warehouses, and other sources to improve patient outcomes, manage costs, and optimize patient quality of life for its customers. The company’s clinical analytics identify provider-specific patterns and guide patient care interventions for better Care Coordination activities and outcomes, lower cost resource utilization, and maximum reimbursement under value-based care. To learn more visit our website, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or call 800-444-0278, ext. 1500.

Medical Society of Delaware Contact:

Mary S. Fenimore

Manager of Community Relations

302-366-1074

[email protected]

HealthEC Contact:

Carlene Anteau, M.S., R.N.

Vice President of Marketing

877-444-7194 ext. 7005

[email protected]