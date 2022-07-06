Medical Solutions Acquires North Carolina-Based Matchwell

Omaha, Neb., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry, today announced that it has acquired Durham, NC-based Matchwell. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Launched in 2019, Matchwell’s AI enabled marketplace and SaaS solution efficiently matches licensed and certified staff with healthcare organizations across a variety of clinical settings ranging from hospitals to skilled and assisted living facilities, home health, clinics, and schools. Matchwell’s business model of subscription-based, per diem and local services expands Medical Solutions’ current portfolio of service offerings into the per diem and local markets and further bolsters the company’s total workforce solutions model.

“Matchwell’s long-standing reputation of innovation, providing customers with progressive solutions, and employee-centric culture mirrors what we’ve established at Medical Solutions. The acquisition of Matchwell aligns with our growth strategy and our vision of leading our industry,” said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. “Matchwell’s emphasis on purpose and passion means the addition of the company’s operations, management team, and talented staff will complement our human-first approach. Together, we’ll deliver on our purpose of connecting care at even greater levels than we are today.”

Bringing Matchwell into the Medical Solutions family of service offerings will allow the company to provide even more opportunities and options for clinicians, increase its agility in meeting clients’ needs by providing them with an option for filling positions locally and on a per diem basis, and continue to provide value to stakeholders. Meier added, “The innovative technology advancements Matchwell has achieved in this sector enable direct transparency between clinicians and clients offering greater flexibility and providing a solution for our existing clients to better manage their internal clinician workforces.”

“Since the very beginning, Matchwell has been on a mission to help healthcare organizations better tap into their local community for filling contract or per diem work and to do so in the most efficient and transparent way possible,” said Matchwell’s Founder, Robert Crowe. “We are thrilled to find a strategic partner who is aligned with this vision and are excited about all that we will do for the industry together.”

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, interim clinical leaders, and non-clinical professionals, in contingent as well as permanent positions, for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The Company’s workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the Company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.

ABOUT MATCHWELL

Matchwell is the tech-enabled job marketplace that empowers healthcare organizations to access and manage a flexible workforce in the most efficient model in the industry. By leveraging AI and providing full transparency and direct access, healthcare organizations can better utilize their existing workforce while attracting new clinicians who are seeking work on their terms. With over 50,000 on-platform clinicians and over 1,000 sites of care under contract, Matchwell is helping redefine the merits and power of a flexible workforce. For more information, visit wematchwell.com.

CONTACT: Angela Smith Medical Solutions 402-446-3879 angela.smith@medicalsolutions.com