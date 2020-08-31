Medical Solutions Launches New Brand Identity to Reflect Growth and Staffing Expertise

Omaha, Neb., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical Solutions, one of the largest and fastest growing healthcare staffing companies, announced today it has launched a new brand identity following recent acquisitions and industry growth.

Medical Solutions finalized the largest acquisition ever in the healthcare staffing industry by acquiring Omaha-based C&A Industries in late 2019. With the acquisition, Medical Solutions grew from a $500 million to a $1 billion+ company, expanded its market share and further diversified its value proposition, primarily into the allied health space as well as into non-clinical staffing.

This major acquisition continues the company’s evolution from a travel nursing company to a wide-spanning provider of total workforce solutions for healthcare facilities and systems.

With a compound annual growth rate of 20% during the past five years, more than double the industry standard of 9%, Medical Solutions continues to expand through robust organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company’s growth is fueled by a culture that is not just a “north star” for the company, but a driver of the business models that have propelled this powerful market share growth.

“Our commitment to culture has remained steadfast and has been key to our success. We’ve held true to our purpose of connecting care by bringing a consultative, ‘human-first’ approach to the staffing industry,” said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. “While we’ve become a stronger Medical Solutions through acquisition and diversification, our new brand identify gets to the heart and soul of who we are, what drives us, and our promise to our employees and to our customers. And ultimately, by living it, we create a genuine fit for our clients, resulting in exceptional patient care.”

The company’s new, singular brand identity will encapsulate how it manages its business, people and purpose of connecting care with clients, its 1,300+ employees in seven office locations across the U.S., and thousands of clinical and non-clinical professionals on assignment nationwide. This includes a new logo and a new website, which offers an enhanced client and candidate experience, as well as singular access to an industry-leading, nationwide network of travel and contingent staff across clinical and non-clinical service lines.

The new brand identity, built on its purpose and a foundational set of pillars and personality traits, also showcases Medical Solutions’ commitment and passion to personalization, responsiveness, and partnership, a core set of qualities that sets the company’s approach as a workforce solution provider and as a leading employer, apart.

Other major recent acquisitions preceding C&A Industries include On Assignment, a travel nursing company, in 2014; and PPR Traveling Nursing and 360 Healthcare in 2018.

About Medical Solutions:

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company’s workforce solutions also includes a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit MedicalSolutions.com.

CONTACT: Joe Greene Medical Solutions 720.316.6932 [email protected]