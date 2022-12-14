Omaha, NE, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, has been named among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023 by Newsweek.

Medical Solutions has always had a strong focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Over the last three years, the internal DEI employee council has grown to over 114 active members across the country. Eric Johnson, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Medical Solutions, leads the discovery, implementation, and measurement of DEI efforts at the company as well as oversees the DEI council.

“It’s a privilege to be named among the list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 as it wasn’t something we applied for; it is a recognition we received by way of those employees who chose to participate in the award survey,” said Johnson. “We are dedicated to implementing learning, development, and measurement processes that ensure DEI is a central part of the culture at Medical Solutions.”

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights, a provider of market research, to carry out an independent study of companies identified to excel in DEI efforts. The company then evaluated over 350,000 company reviews across 36 industries to gather further insight. Through an unbiased, independent, and anonymous review, companies were ranked in the 2023 list, published by Newsweek.

As the company has expanded, Medical Solutions has invested in employee engagement and DEI program development to ensure a culture of belonging.

“Our company culture is at the core of Medical Solutions’ success. As we continue to strengthen our DEI efforts, our culture is enhanced and we broaden our scope of perspectives and skills that are necessary to deliver the highest quality services for our clients and our traveling clinicians to improve patient outcomes,” said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer at Medical Solutions. “We continue to look introspectively at how Medical Solutions can improve DEI efforts to create a healthier and happier workforce.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders in contingent as well as permanent, local, and per diem positions for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company’s workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, Tupelo, and Durham. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, and FocusOne Solutions. In 2022, Medical Solutions acquired Matchwell; its business model of subscription-based, per diem, and local services expanded Medical Solutions’ portfolio of service offerings into the per diem and local markets to further bolster the company’s total workforce solutions model. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.

