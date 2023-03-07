Medical Supplies Market Trends and Insights By Type (Infusion products, Blood collection tubes, Wound care products, Dialysis consumables, Surgical drapes, Adult incontinence products, and Blood glucose test strips), By Application (Urology, Wound care, Anesthesia, and Sterilization), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Nursing homes), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical Supplies Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR). “Medical Supplies Market Information by Type, Application, End User and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 8.78 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.03 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Market Scope

The increasing adoption of technologically advanced smart wearables and image-guided therapy systems coupled with the ongoing trends of accurate and real-time monitoring is anticipated to drive market growth. The global market of medical supplies is an ever-increasing space. Over the last decade, the medical supplies market is invariably registering a higher CAGR.

Medical supplies and equipment significantly impact the quality of patient care and account for a high proportion of healthcare costs. Medical supplies comprise consumables and disposable healthcare materials ordered or prescribed by a physician. The demand for low-cost medical supplies is high enough for primarily and customarily used to serve medical purposes, including customary supplies, catheters, oxygen, gloves, gauze, needles and syringes, and diabetic supplies.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2433

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 12.03 Billion CAGR 4.6% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases Growing surgical procedures to drive the market growth

At any hospital, the cost of materials constitutes between 22 and 24 percent of total expenses. To help hospitals to cut down on their procurement inefficiencies and bring down the costs to about 17-19 percent, players operating in the medical supplies market are following the B2B marketplace model where they act as an aggregator charging a service fee for packing and delivering products depending on category and size.

Thus, by eliminating middlemen in the supply chain, providing choice, and bringing transparency to pricing, they ensure the delivery of medical supplies on time. Besides, these supplier companies maintain a limited inventory of fast-moving goods, selling directly to customers for a commission.

Generally, the complex web of e-commerce operation stocks around 100,000 products ranging from a machine as complex as an MRI scanner to a cotton roll, ensuring timely delivery. They also open fulfillment centers to aid in the process of receiving, packaging, and shipping orders for goods.

Medical Supplies Market Dynamics

The growing use of drone services for carrying out deliveries of medical supplies in various locations across the world has positively impacted market growth, improving supply chain operations. Using drone services helps cut down delivery times but also improves deliveries in hard-to-reach and rural locations as compared to by-road and ferry deliveries.

Prevailing chronic diseases such as heart disorders and cancer supports the market growth, raising the necessities for these supplies. Additional factors bolstering the market size include the growing healthcare sector increasing population, and urbanization. Improving economic conditions worldwide supports market growth, increasing accessibility to good health care.

Simultaneously, factors such as the growing geriatric population and the rising number of patients with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, renal, diabetes, hypertension, and others provide impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, safety-enhanced devices for the minimally invasive delivery of medicines, inhalation therapies, and IV and dialysis solutions are expected to lead the market growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (85 Pages) on Medical Supplies: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-supplies-market-2433

Competitive Landscape

The fiercely competitive medical supplies market appears fragmented, characterized by the presence of numerous small & large players. By incorporating strategic initiatives such as partnership, collaboration, technology launch, expansion, and acquisition, industry players try to gain a larger competitive share in this market.

These players are accentuating fundraising to strengthen their technology and increase the team size. They also plan to foster the number of their fulfilment centers through online platforms and develop supply chain & logistics capability.

For instance, on Feb.17, 2023, Narayana Health, one of the best multispecialty private hospitals in India, announced a partnership with Garuda Aerospace, a leading provider of advanced automated drones, to expand its ferry medical supplies services to more hospitals.

The MoU signed between the companies will enable Narayana Health to transport bio-medical supplies, marking its foray into the medical sector across India and beyond. The partnership announcement on the final day of Aero India 2023 aims to revolutionize the delivery of critical and emergency medical supplies, including samples for diagnosis during high traffic and other challenging conditions.

Leaders in the global medical supplies market include

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

3M Company (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Baxter International Inc. (US)

Halyard Health, Inc. (US)

Halyard Health Inc (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Segmentation

The medical supplies market analysis is segmented into types, applications, end-users, and regions. The medical supplies type segment is sub-segmented into infusion products, wound care products, blood collection tubes, dialysis consumables, adult incontinence products, surgical drapes, blood glucose test strips, and others.

The application segment is sub-segmented into urology, wound care, anesthesia, sterilization, and others. The end user segment is sub-segmented into hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Outlook

The medical supplies market in the North American region accounts for the largest market share globally. Extensive uptake of advanced technologies, accessibility to products & services, and the emphasis on delivering cost-competitive supplies are key driving forces fostering the market revenues of medical supplies in the region.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2433

The European region is rapidly emerging as a lucrative market for medical supplies, following the North American market closely. Countries like the UK, Germany, and France, backed by the adoption of technologies, purchasing power, and the presence of global players, along with the concerns over the cost of health care, drive the medical supplies market in the region.

The market of medical supplies in the Asia Pacific region is to growing rapidly. Factors substantiating the market growth include the proliferating healthcare sector and economic development in this region. Rapidly growing markets in countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to push up the market growth in the region.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Research Report: By Type (Gel & Clot Activator Tube, Heparin Tubes, Serum Separating Tubes, and Others), by Application (Blood Routine Examination, Others), by End-User (Hospital, Clinics, and Others) – Forecast to 2030

Urology Devices Market Research Report: Information By Type (Endoscopy Devices, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices, Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapsed, Urinary Stone Treatment Devices, and Dialysis Equipment), By Technology (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Prostate Cancer, Urinary Stones, and Urinary Incontinence), By Application (Minimally Invasive Surgery, and Robotic Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, and Ambulatory Services), And By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast

Wound Care Market research report, Product Type (Advanced wound Management Products, Wound Therapy Devices, Traditional and Active Wound Care Products), by Wound Type (Chronic and Acute), by Application (Surgical, Ulcers, Burn, Trauma Wounds), End and Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Trauma Center) – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com