The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Medical Waste Management Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Medical Waste Management Market ” By Type (Non-Hazardous Waste and Hazardous Waste), By Service (Collection, Transportation, & Storage Services, Treatment & Disposal Services, and Recycling Services), By Treatment Site (Onsite and off-site), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Medical Waste Management Market size was valued at USD 11.05 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 16.38 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Medical Waste Management Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Medical Waste Management Market Overview

Any waste that contains infectious materials is referred to as medical trash, also referred to as hospital waste. As well as trash from the production of biomedical waste with medical or laboratory origin (such as packaging, old bandages, infusion kits, etc.), it might also include waste from research labs that contains biomolecules or organisms that are generally prohibited from being released into the environment. Whether or not contaminated by blood and its propensity to cause harm when not adequately controlled and dispersed, the discarded sharps are considered medical waste.

The rise in the amount of medical waste, the ageing population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the development of technology for the efficient treatment of medical waste are the main drivers of the global medical waste management market’s expansion. The need for effective medical waste disposal in the environment increases along with public awareness of serious health issues and the importance of maintaining impeccable cleanliness, fueling the growth of the medical waste management market. The demand for medical waste management is rising as a result of the enormous amount of waste produced by the healthcare sector.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Medical Waste Management Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Medical Waste Management Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Stericycle, Veolia Environnement S.A., Suez Environnement, Clean Harbors, Waste Management, Inc., BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC, Republic Services, Inc., EcoMed Services, GRP & Associates, BWS Incorpor.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Medical Waste Management Market into Type, Service, Treatment Site, and Geography.

Medical Waste Management Market, by Type Non-Hazardous Waste Hazardous Waste

Medical Waste Management Market, by Service Collection, Transportation, & Storage Services Treatment & Disposal Services Recycling Services

Medical Waste Management Market, by Treatment Site Onsite Offsite

Medical Waste Management Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



