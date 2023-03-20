Adoption of Wellness Services by Employers and General Population will drive the Global Market over Forecast Duration (2023-2033)

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Medical Wellness Market was valued at around US$ 1,309.1 Billion in 2022 and Sales of the market are set to witness growth at a CAGR of 14.0% and be valued at around US$ 5,524.3 Billion by 2033. The global medical wellness market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare spending, growing awareness about preventive healthcare, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The medical wellness market is a rapidly growing industry that encompasses a wide range of products and services aimed at promoting physical and mental health. The market includes various categories, such as complementary and alternative medicine, wellness tourism, and preventive and personalized medicine. The global medical wellness market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare costs, and growing awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare.

Medical wellness refers to the integration of traditional medical practices and complementary and alternative medicine to promote physical and mental well-being. The medical wellness market encompasses a range of products and services, including wellness tourism, preventive and personalized medicine, and complementary and alternative medicine. The market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare costs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer is driving the demand for medical wellness products and services. Medical wellness can help individuals manage their chronic conditions and improve their overall quality of life.

: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer is driving the demand for medical wellness products and services. Medical wellness can help individuals manage their chronic conditions and improve their overall quality of life. Rising Healthcare Costs : The high cost of healthcare is another driver of the medical wellness market. Medical wellness products and services can offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional medical treatments, helping individuals manage their health without incurring high medical bills.

: The high cost of healthcare is another driver of the medical wellness market. Medical wellness products and services can offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional medical treatments, helping individuals manage their health without incurring high medical bills. Growing Awareness of Preventive Healthcare : There is a growing awareness of the importance of preventive healthcare, as individuals seek to maintain their health and prevent the onset of chronic diseases. Medical wellness products and services can help individuals adopt healthy lifestyles and prevent the onset of diseases.

: There is a growing awareness of the importance of preventive healthcare, as individuals seek to maintain their health and prevent the onset of chronic diseases. Medical wellness products and services can help individuals adopt healthy lifestyles and prevent the onset of diseases. Technological Advancements: The development of new technologies such as wearable devices, mobile health apps, and telemedicine is driving the growth of the medical wellness market. These technologies allow individuals to monitor their health and manage their conditions remotely, improving access to healthcare and promoting self-care.

Trends:

Personalization : There is a growing trend towards personalized medicine, as individuals seek tailored health solutions based on their unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and health goals. Medical wellness products and services are increasingly offering personalized health assessments and interventions, promoting individualized care.

: There is a growing trend towards personalized medicine, as individuals seek tailored health solutions based on their unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and health goals. Medical wellness products and services are increasingly offering personalized health assessments and interventions, promoting individualized care. Integration of Complementary and Alternative Medicine : The integration of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) into mainstream healthcare is a growing trend in the medical wellness market. CAM practices such as acupuncture, herbal medicine, and massage therapy are increasingly being used in conjunction with traditional medical treatments to promote holistic health.

: The integration of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) into mainstream healthcare is a growing trend in the medical wellness market. CAM practices such as acupuncture, herbal medicine, and massage therapy are increasingly being used in conjunction with traditional medical treatments to promote holistic health. Wellness Tourism : Wellness tourism is a growing trend in the medical wellness market, as individuals seek travel experiences that promote physical and mental well-being. Wellness tourism includes activities such as spa treatments, yoga retreats, and fitness camps, and is a growing segment of the travel industry.

: Wellness tourism is a growing trend in the medical wellness market, as individuals seek travel experiences that promote physical and mental well-being. Wellness tourism includes activities such as spa treatments, yoga retreats, and fitness camps, and is a growing segment of the travel industry. Focus on Mental Health: The focus on mental health is a growing trend in the medical wellness market, as individuals seek to manage stress and improve their mental well-being. Medical wellness products and services are increasingly offering mental health interventions, such as mindfulness training and cognitive-behavioral therapy.

Market Key Players-

Truworth Wellness, Naluri’s, MINMED GROUP PTE LTD, Magenta Wellness Pte Ltd., ASIAMEDIC LIMITED, Mednefits, BaliSpirit, Sukhavati Retreat, BDMS Wellness Clinic, MeeHappy Wellness and more

Competition Landscape

Key instances include:

For instance, In March 2021, Everwell invested in research-backed alternative therapies alongside conventional solutions to address wellness issues from multiple angles. The company has launched the Everwell health and wellness clinic, located in Newport Beach, California. This clinic will offer a selected range of advanced wellness solutions that are designed to optimize mind and body health.

Market Strategies:

Partnerships and Collaborations : Key players in the medical wellness market are increasingly forming partnerships and collaborations to expand their market presence and gain a competitive edge. Partnerships can help companies to leverage each other’s strengths and offer a wider range of products and services.

: Key players in the medical wellness market are increasingly forming partnerships and collaborations to expand their market presence and gain a competitive edge. Partnerships can help companies to leverage each other’s strengths and offer a wider range of products and services. Innovation : Innovation is a key strategy in the medical wellness market, as companies seek to develop new products and services to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Companies are investing in research and development to develop new technologies and interventions that promote health and well-being.

: Innovation is a key strategy in the medical wellness market, as companies seek to develop new products and services to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Companies are investing in research and development to develop new technologies and interventions that promote health and well-being. Marketing and Branding : Effective marketing and branding strategies are essential for companies to gain market share in the medical wellness market. Companies are investing in marketing campaigns that highlight the benefits of medical wellness products and services and target specific consumer segments.

: Effective marketing and branding strategies are essential for companies to gain market share in the medical wellness market. Companies are investing in marketing campaigns that highlight the benefits of medical wellness products and services and target specific consumer segments. Expansion into Emerging Markets: Emerging markets offer significant growth opportunities for companies in the medical wellness market. Companies are expanding into emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific region, where there is a growing demand for medical wellness products and services.

Market Segmentation:

The medical wellness market can be segmented into various categories, including complementary and alternative medicine, wellness tourism, and preventive and personalized medicine.

Complementary and alternative medicine includes various therapies and practices such as acupuncture, herbal medicine, and massage therapy.

Wellness tourism refers to the travel industry that caters to individuals seeking wellness-related experiences, such as spa treatments and fitness retreats.

Preventive and personalized medicine focuses on the prevention of diseases through personalized health assessments, lifestyle modifications, and genetic testing.

Regional Analysis:

North America currently dominates the medical wellness market, with the highest market share due to the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities and the high healthcare expenditure in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare spending, growing awareness about preventive healthcare, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

