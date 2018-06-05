Medically Supervised Weight Loss Program Uses Behavioral Psychology Achieve Patient Success

Jackson, MS, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National medical weight loss program, Diet Demand has identified many of the psychological and behavioral habits attributed to overeating and emotionally-driven food consumption. The company (which conveniently uses telemedicine to consult with patients nationwide), is tackling the root causes of weight gain by helping their patients understand what drives them to overeat. Stress eating, or emotional eating is one of the main causes of ongoing weight struggles, and as more and more people attempt temporary fad diets, they may find themselves in a cycle of weight highs and lows. These shifts in weight can also impact one’s self-esteem and health, as a sluggish metabolism and other conditions can arise.

Rather than merely focusing on what an individual consumes, Diet Demand’s team of weight loss physicians, nutritionists, and coaches take an assessment of the client’s lifestyle, eating habits, health status, and previous attempts to lose weight. Unlike most diet offerings in the industry, a Diet Demand program is customized and tailored toward the individual’s needs for the best and most successful chance at long-lasting change. In overweight or obese individuals, powerful and exclusive prescription aids prescribed only through Diet Demands certified physicians can help regulate one’s mood, curb cravings, block carbohydrate absorption, prevent blood sugar spikes, aid in appetite control, increase energy levels, and help to control portion size.

New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

DietDemand Contact Information:

Providing care across the USA

Headquarters:

Escondido, CA

(888) 786-9568

[email protected]

