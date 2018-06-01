Medically-Supervised Weight Loss Program Virtually Assists Patients With Customized Dieting Plans

Honolulu, HI, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National weight loss company DietDemand, is now providing its clients with virtually-based doctor consultations and support, setting their services apart from the large majority of companies in the industry. DietDemand, which has already helped thousands of patients achieve lasting weight loss via medically-supervised, individualized plans which take into account, health history, eating habits, and even genetic testing has expanded the convenience and reach of their programs via telemedicine.

Both new and existing DietDemand clients may consult with nutritionists, coaches, specialists, and certified physicians by phone only, eliminating the need for travel and in-person weigh-ins, visits, and product pickups. Now, clients may have all items shipped directly to their home or office with expedited overnight delivery to keep weight loss on track.

Patients of DietDemand can still receive all the benefits of visiting a weight loss clinic without having to leave home. Given that medically-supervised weight loss is traditionally safer than other methods, DietDemand’s specialists are available every step of the way to monitor progress, navigate weight loss plateaus and adjust prescriptions when necessary for steady weight loss results. With doctor-supervision, clients are much more likely to keep the weight off long-term, especially when compared with the average fad diet.

New DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

