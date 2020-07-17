Medieval fantasy intermingles with a young man’s modern life when he is drawn into the world of a mysterious order

Breaking News
Christopher JB. releases ‘The Order of the Sword: The Knights Templar’

BURWOOD, Australia, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A young man finds himself entangled into an unexpected, mysterious adventure when he attempts to understand more about a mysterious organization that has turned his world to chaos. His complicated journey is told in Christopher JB’s new fiction, “The Order of the Sword: The Knights Templar” (published by Balboa Press AU).

 

JB’s book introduces readers to Rohan, a young print presser working to support his fun-seeking lifestyle. A mysterious order of the monk militia, operating as a modern day cult, leads Rohan on a mystical journey of mayhem and action to resolve their plight, in which he barely retains his sanity and sense of reality. Medieval fantasy intermingles with Rohan’s modern life in secretive and inexplicable ways.

 

Through these connections to ancient conquered holy lands, Rohan finds himself on an unimaginable adventure, thereby gaining unexpected insight into the world around him, and at the end of it all, he returns with a sense of fulfillment and mystical wisdom. For more details on the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/803671-the-order-of-the-sword.

 

Through his book, JB hopes that readers, like the main character, may gain a sense of fulfillment. “[The book] not only has the ability to create and delve into escapism, but encapsulates this medium of travel, holiday and mystery in order to give sense of a questionable reality, and bring knowledge and wisdom to the readers,” he states.

 

A passage in his book reads:

I looked sharply to my left and right, suddenly there stood 13 knights of the Templar order. Genuine and clear as a crisp morning. Their heads were fashioned with merchant hats, and skull caps both white tied to their necks. Three were armored, with one shaven though with long hair curling down to his shoulders. All of them bore the red cross on their chests.

 

“The Order of the Sword: The Knights Templar”

By Christopher JB.

Softcover | 6×9 in | 238 pages | ISBN 9781504319928

E-Book | 238 pages | ISBN 9781504319935

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Christopher JB. is an emerging writer of the short story, novella and graphic novel medium, having both “A Shuffle & A Deal” published in the short story collection “Inkshed,” as well as the graphic novel “The Dreamstone” screened at Australian Centre of Moving Image (ACMI). JB continues to practice his short story craft at Eastern Writers Group.

 

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1800 050 315.

 

