Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MediGO honored by Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

MediGO honored by Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

MediGO’s supply chain technology among innovations recognized for changing the health industry

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediGO, a health care supply chain technology company, is being recognized by Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards as a company that innovates to unite donation and transplantation stakeholders to save lives.

Selected for an honorable mention in the Health category, MediGO has helped transform the organ donation and transplantation industry through a first-of-its-kind suite of products that modernize and simplify supply chain logistics from the initial organ referral to the successful lifesaving organ transplant. Through intuitive AI technology and real-time communication, MediGO’s supply chain platform improves logistics and transparency down to the minute.

The MediGO platform connects all stakeholders, including organ procurement organizations, transplant centers and their partners, by offering real-time monitoring and improved coordination of organs being transported. The transparency that comes from knowing where a time-sensitive medical shipment is at every moment arms care teams with the information they need to be more proactive, which instills confidence in the entire transplant process. MediGO delivers this confidence with every lifesaving shipment.

“We are proud to be among those recognized by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards,” said Scott Plank, CEO of MediGO. “This honor will only fuel us to continue to innovate to improve efficiencies, reduce healthcare costs and, ultimately, save more lives through donation and transplantation.”

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards honors products, concepts, companies, policies and designs that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change and public health crisis. The 2022 awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists and more than 600 honorable mentions selected from a pool of 2,997 entries.

The recognition by Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards is just the latest in a series of honors for MediGO, which recently was recognized, along with its sister company MissionGO, by the prestigious Edison Awards as the Gold winner for Autonomous and Unmanned Systems within the Aerospace and Robotics category. To learn more about MediGO, visit www.gomedigo.io.

About MediGO
MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, is an award-winning, first of-its-kind health care supply chain technology company. Recognized by Edison Awards and Fast Company for its disruptive technology, its cloud-based Scoutline™ platform enables real-time management of time-sensitive medical resources on a centralized communication channel. Powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most actionable data in the donation and transplantation industry so care teams can proactively unify stakeholders, coordinate resources, and minimize waste – to deliver confidence and save more lives.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Media Contact: Janet Kaplan, MediGO Director of Marketing, 240.505.5151, jkaplan@gomedigo.io

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.