Medilogistics Corp. Announces New Minimum Condition of the Tender Offer to Purchase All DS Healthcare Group, Inc. Common Stock

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

MIAMI, Fla., May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medilogistics Corp., a Florida corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Medilogistics LLC, a Delaware limited liability corporation, formed by Fernando Tamez Gutierrez and Miguel Gomez Mont (together, the “Bidders”), in connection with its previously announced tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase all outstanding shares of Common Stock of DS Healthcare Group, Inc. (OTC Markets:DSKX) for $0.07 per share plus one contingent value right per share, announce that they are lowering the Minimum Tender Condition (as defined in the Offer). The Offer is now conditioned upon there being validly tendered in accordance with the terms of the Offer and not withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 5, 2018 at least the number of Shares which, together with the Shares then owned by Purchaser and its affiliates, represents at least 50.1% of the total number of Shares then outstanding on a fully-diluted basis.

Copies of the offer to purchase, letter of transmittal and other related material are available free of charge from Kingsdale Advisors, the Depositary and Information Agent for the tender offer, toll-free at 1-866-229-8651.

About Medilogistics Corp.

Medilogistics Corp., a Florida corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Medilogistics LLC, a Delaware limited liability corporation, was formed for the sole purpose of the Offer by Fernando Tamez Gutierrez and Miguel Gomez Mont.

Additional Information

This communication is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the capital stock of DS Healthcare Group, Inc. (“DS Healthcare”) or any other securities. Medilogistics Corp. has filed a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an offer to purchase, a letter of transmittal and related documents, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT, AS FILED AND AS IT MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and shareholders may obtain a free copy of these statements and other documents filed with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by directing such requests to Kingsdale Advisors, toll-free, at 1-866-229-8651.

CONTACT: 

Ian Robertson
Executive Vice President
Communication Strategy
Kingsdale Advisors
Direct: 646-651-1640
Cell: 647-621-2646
Email: [email protected]

