Medina Spirit Claims the Garland of Roses in the 147th Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that Medina Spirit claimed the Garland of Roses in the 147th running of the $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve. The Company reported that 51,838 fans reveled under cloudless skies to watch as the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” triumphantly returned to the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs Racetrack (“Churchill Downs”).

Wagering from all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $233.0 million up 85% compared to the 2020 Kentucky Derby Day program. All-sources wagering on the Kentucky Derby race was $155.4 million up 96% from last year’s Derby race.

All-sources handle for Opening Night, Saturday, April 24, through Derby Day, Saturday, May 1, was recorded at $314.6 million, up 79% from last year.

TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S., and the official wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby, recorded preliminary record handle of $62.7 million on Churchill Downs races for the Kentucky Derby Day program, an increase of 66% over the prior year. TwinSpires recorded preliminary record handle on the Kentucky Derby race alone of $40.8 million, up 75% over 2020.

Medina Spirit, owned by Zedan Racing Stables, and bred in Florida by Gail Rice led from the start, held off a spirited rally from Mandaloun and prevailed in a thrilling finish by a 1/2 length. Trainer Bob Baffert secured his 7th Kentucky Derby win eclipsing the record previously shared with Ben Jones. Jockey John Velazquez recorded his 4th Kentucky Derby victory and capped a successful weekend by winning both the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby.

“Today it was incredibly gratifying to welcome our fans back to Churchill Downs for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “We will continue to invest in this iconic event as we create unique and once-in-a-lifetime experiences in the coming years for our guests.”

Churchill Downs introduced two new charity efforts this year. A naturalization ceremony was hosted in the Winner’s Circle of Churchill Downs as U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Kentucky Benjamin Beaton administered the Oath of Allegiance to five new citizens representing five different countries on the day of America’s Greatest Race. CDI hosted nearly 300 representatives from Kentucky’s Foster Care sector as guests in the first-ever Kentucky Derby Foster Family Initiative partnership with Jim “Mattress Mack” and in cooperation with Louisville nonprofits Maryhurst and Boys & Girls Haven.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, Churchill Downs features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. Churchill Downs is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests.

