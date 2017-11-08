MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Reports Appointments of New Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCQB:MDIT) (the “Company”), specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of molecular biomarkers and premium medical devices for detection, risk assessment and diagnosis of cancer and precancerous conditions, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Austin Lewis as Chairman and Stephen Von Rump as Chief Executive Officer, both appointments effective immediately. On November 5, 2017, David Patterson, the previous CEO and Chairman notified the Board that he is retiring as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and is resigning from his positions of Chairman of the Board and Board member, effective immediately. Mr. Lewis continues in his role as a Director, while Mr. Von Rump was previously the Chief Commercialization and Strategy Officer for the Company.

“With the recent completion of financing, the Company enters a new phase in its growth and execution plans,” said Austin Lewis, Chairman of MEDITE. “We believe these changes, including the appointment of Stephen Von Rump as CEO align the Company’s leadership to the tasks in front of us now. The Board of Directors thanks David Patterson for his leadership, commitment and contributions that have brought the Company to where it is today.”

“I welcome the opportunity to serve the Company in this new role,” added Stephen Von Rump, CEO of MEDITE. “The market potential is exciting, particularly for the new products that we will introduce over the coming year, and I am fortunate to lead an organization that is deeply committed to our success.”

About MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc.

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is a global company that specializes in the development, engineering, manufacturing and marketing of premium medical devices and consumables for detection, risk assessment and diagnosis of cancer and related diseases. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of innovative products, both histopathology (tissue biopsy) and cytopathology (liquid cell) based, that target large markets and cover the complete laboratory process from biopsy to finished slide, for screening and diagnostic tests. MEDITE’s current and future products assist in the early diagnoses of cancer, with a target result of contributing to more lives saved at lower costs. MEDITE’s products are currently being distributed in over 80 countries worldwide.

Forward Looking Statement

