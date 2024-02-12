TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (Cboe CA: MEDV; OTC: MEDVF; FRA:4NC) announces that it has changed auditors from MNP LLP (“MNP”) to MS Partners LLP (“MS Partners”), effective February 6, 2024. MNP resigned as of the effective date of January 16, 2024, and MS Partners has been appointed as the successor auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102 (“NI 51‐102”), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR+ together with letters from both MNP and MS Partners, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51‐102) between MNP and the Company.