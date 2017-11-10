MediWound to Host Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on November 16, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 at 7:00 am Eastern time on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

Following the release, MediWound’s management will host a conference call for the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results and to answer questions.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 888-715-1402 (in the U.S.) 1-80-925-8243 (Israel), or 719-325-2204 (outside the U.S. & Israel) and entering passcode 7237105. The call also will be broadcast live on the Internet on the Company’s website at http://ir.mediwound.com/events.cfm.

A replay of the call will be accessible two hours after its completion through November 30, 2017 by dialing 844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (outside the U.S.) and entering passcode 7237105. The call will also be archived on the Company website for 90 days at www.mediwound.com.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid®, received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli and Argentinian Ministries of Health, for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns and was launched in Europe, Israel and Argentina. NexoBrid® represents a new paradigm in burn care management, and clinical trials have demonstrated, with statistical significance, its ability to non-surgically and rapidly remove the eschar earlier, relative to the existing standard of care, without harming viable tissues.

MediWound’s second innovative product candidate, EscharEx®, is a topical biological drug being developed for debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds and is complementary to the large number of existing wound healing products, which require a clean wound bed in order to heal the wound. EscharEx® contains the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid®, and benefits from existing development data on NexoBrid®. In January 2017, MediWound reported final results from the first cohort of its second Phase 2 study evaluating EscharEx for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds in which EscharEx met its primary endpoint demonstrating higher incidence of complete debridement with statistical significance. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the potential of NexoBrid® to be a new paradigm in burn care management, MediWound ability to leverage existing data for the development of EscharEx®, and MediWound’s expectations for the clinical development of both NexoBrid® and EscharEx®. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on MediWound’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors. In particular, you should consider the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in MediWound’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 and information contained in other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and MediWound undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts:

Sharon Malka

Chief Financial and Operations Officer

MediWound

[email protected]

Bob Yedid

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]