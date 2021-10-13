Medsphere Systems Corporation Acquires Systeem Medical

Addition of ambulatory IT support services provider further expands affordable, adaptable comprehensive healthcare technology platform

Salt Lake City, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medsphere Systems Corporation, the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare IT platform solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Plano, TX-based Systeem Medical Information Systems. Systeem provides core information technology services with a primary focus on ambulatory healthcare providers.

Founded in 2009, Systeem powers the healthcare IT foundations of better ambulatory care by providing managed IT services; help desk support; implementation, customization, and support for ambulatory electronic health records (EHRs); and cloud solutions that drive improved security and IT savings.

“Our entire organization is excited about becoming a part of the larger Medsphere team and contributing to the affordable healthcare IT platform the company is assembling,” said Systeem CEO Michael Sullivan. “It became clear to us early in discussions that Medsphere is a good fit based on the shared philosophy of providing affordable IT support for healthcare organizations that may not have a lot to spend on technology. We can’t use technology to help improve healthcare if it is only available to some.”

Philosophically, Medsphere makes it a priority to provide support beyond its software applications to hospitals, clinics, and health systems that would otherwise be left behind by factors such as limited budgets, rural locations, and inconsistent patient demand. The Medsphere platform incorporates support for clinical, financial, security, supply chain, physician recruitment, and data migration and archiving objectives. Bundled IT tools and cross-trained implementation teams enable Medsphere to offer nimble, efficient solutions for complex healthcare challenges.

“Many clinics and other outpatient providers are simply unable to spend large amounts on the IT that will help them transform their practices, which is why we’re so excited to add Systeem to our platform of solutions and services,” said Medsphere CEO Irv Lichtenwald. “Efficiency and reliable IT security have become essential components of a well-run healthcare operation in recent years, and Systeem enables these objectives for organizations looking for affordable expertise and peace of mind.”

With many rural hospitals closing each year and many more bordering on insolvency, Medsphere also employs a subscription service with no upfront payments to meet clients where they are and empower financial stability through technology-driven efficiencies. The company sees the strategy generating awareness and dividends, as evidenced by an average 20 percent growth in contracted annual recurring revenue over recent years.

About Systeem Medical

For more than 12 years, Plano, TX-based Systeem Medical has driven better ambulatory healthcare through the benefits of information technology. Using a proven process of discovery, onsite evaluation, technology recommendation, and provision of support, Systeem is an established IT partner built on core principles: Responsiveness, Proactivity, Transparency, and Expertise. Systeem leadership understands that a service-based business must be founded on a robust culture that embraces quality, rigorous honesty, personal responsibility, and clear communication. Almost universally, Systeem clients voice an appreciation for both company principles and beneficial end results.

About Medsphere

Founded in 2002 and based in Salt Lake City, UT, Medsphere Systems Corporation is an organization of committed clinical and technology professionals working to positively impact patient care by delivering award-winning healthcare IT solutions for providers of every size and budget. Medsphere’s portfolio includes CareVue, an integrated inpatient EHR platform that provides comprehensive clinical support, Wellsoft EDIS and urgent care solutions, RCM Cloud, a complete end-to-end revenue cycle management solution, and HealthLine, a proven and versatile supply chain management product.

Medsphere’s ChartLogic division offers a complete ambulatory suite including EHR, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and Patient Portal. Using a vendor-independent approach to helping hospitals solve critical challenges, the Phoenix Health Systems division provides a host of healthcare IT services, including systems implementation, project management, remote service desk, end-user device management, application management and IT leadership. Medsphere’s Government Services Division also applies legacy EHR expertise to development and testing projects for both the Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Service.

