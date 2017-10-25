Medtronic Announces First Economic Analysis Demonstrating Benefits of Professional CGM in People with Type 2 Diabetes

Breaking News
DUBLIN – October 25, 2017 – Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced data from the first economic analysis conducted on the use of professional continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in people with type 2 diabetes. Data from the study demonstrated significant cost avoidance to the healthcare system when used during a therapy change or when used at least twice per year. The results also reinforced the well-established clinical benefits of professional CGM use in people with type 2 diabetes. The study, published in the Journal of Medical Economics, retrospectively analyzed real-world data of over 5,600 people who used professional CGM in the United States using health insurance medical and pharmacy claims, enrollment data and laboratory data.

The data demonstrated that over a period of one year after the use of professional CGM, patients saw a net improvement of A1C, a measure of average blood glucose, of 0.4 percent and that total healthcare costs associated with these patients did not increase significantly compared to those who did not use professional CGM. Additionally, when professional CGM was used during a change of a diabetes therapy such as moving from one diabetes medication to another, professional CGM users’ costs increased $3,300 less when compared to the control group. A similar economic benefit to the healthcare system ($3,700) was found for people using professional CGM two or more times per year even with no therapy change. In both cases, A1C was significantly improved.

“As a global leader in value-based healthcare, Medtronic is committed to ensuring that care delivered to people with diabetes, a global epidemic accounting for more than $500 billion annually of global healthcare costs, demonstrably improves patient outcomes while lowering the total cost of care,” said Laura Stoltenberg, vice president and general manager of the Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies business, which is part of the Diabetes Group at Medtronic. “These findings suggest that professional CGM – like our iPro(TM)2 professional CGM – is not only an important therapy management tool that provides significant clinical benefits, but can also help alleviate the economic burden of type 2 diabetes on the healthcare system.”

Professional CGM technology helps optimize care by providing both clinicians and patients more complete insights into the link between lifestyle and glucose fluctuations – insights that fingersticks alone can miss. The iPro2 professional CGM system provides glucose recordings every five minutes for up to six days to provide an accurate and complete picture of glucose fluctuations.1,2 The iPro 2 professional CGM system remains one of the most widely used professional CGM products in the United States, and this analysis confirms and validates the value of using professional CGM to guide therapy optimization and to manage patients.

“Data from this study is compelling and adds to the growing body of clinical and now economic evidence demonstrating the significant benefits of professional CGM in patients with type 2 diabetes,” said Francine Kaufman, M.D., chief medical officer, Diabetes Group, Medtronic. “As suggested in the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) Consensus Statement on the use of professional CGM, it is a powerful tool to help get patients to their A1C target and reduce glycemic variability. These results also suggest that professional CGM can help reduce the escalating costs of type 2 diabetes.”

About the Diabetes Group at Medtronic (www.medtronicdiabetes.com)
Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 84,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

1 Medtronic MiniMed, Inc. Professional CGM. Available at: http://professional.medtronicdiabetes.com/professional-cgm Accessed: October 2017
2 FDA. iPro2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System – P150029. Available at: http://pnw-b.ctx.ly/r/5ub2h Accessed: October 2017

 

 

Contacts:
Janet Kim
Global Communications
+1-818-576-5014

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

