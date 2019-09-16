Breaking News
Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it will host aRobotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) Investor Update on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Hartford, Conn., from 2:00 p.m. to approximately 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The update will include a robotic-assisted surgical procedure performed in a lab as part of the Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapy Group’s ongoing development and testing process of its RAS technology. In addition, the update will include remarks and responses to audience questions from a panel of surgeons and Medtronic management. Management Q&A is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or shortly thereafter. Medtronic’s RAS technology is currently under development. The device is not cleared or approved in the U.S. or any market.

Medtronic will host a live audio webcast of the RAS Investor Update to provide access to all interested stakeholders. The webcast and slides can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on September 24, 2019. An archived audio file will be available for replay on the same webpage later in the day and will be available for twelve months.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

