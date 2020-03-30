Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Medtronic Onyx ONE Clear Study of One-Month Dual-Antiplatelet Therapy in High Bleeding Risk Stent Patients Beats Performance Goal

Medtronic Onyx ONE Clear Study of One-Month Dual-Antiplatelet Therapy in High Bleeding Risk Stent Patients Beats Performance Goal

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

First Study in the U.S. and Japan to Report Results on One-Month DAPT Duration in High Bleeding Risk Patients with Current-Generation DES

DUBLIN, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced positive results of the Onyx ONE Clear Study that evaluated Resolute Onyx DES in high bleeding risk (HBR) patients with one-month dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) in the United States and Japan. The study met its primary endpoint of cardiac death or myocardial infarction by beating a performance goal derived from contemporary one-month DAPT trials at one-year post-procedure. Results from the study were shared virtually at the American College of Cardiology together with the World Congress of Cardiology Scientific Sessions (ACC.20/WCC) on March 28, 2020.

“Despite the high-risk population, we observed a low rate of ischemic outcomes after DAPT discontinuation at one month,” said Ajay Kirtane, M.D., professor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, lead investigator and presenter of the data at ACC.20. “These data, in conjunction with the randomized data from the Onyx ONE Global randomized controlled trial, offer additional clinical evidence of one-month of DAPT for appropriately selected patients treated with the Resolute Onyx DES.”

The prospective, multicenter, single-arm study included highly complex HBR patients in the U.S. and Japan who were treated with one-month DAPT (the combination of aspirin and an anti-clotting medication) following PCI with Resolute Onyx and were clear of any adverse events and were DAPT compliant at one month. Patients in the Onyx ONE Clear Study were pooled with similar patients treated with Resolute Onyx from the Onyx ONE Global Study, totaling approximately 1500 patients that were included in the primary endpoint analysis. The Onyx ONE Clear study’s primary composite endpoint of cardiac death or myocardial infarction was 7.0%, beating the pre-specified performance goal of 9.7% at one-year post-procedure. The rate of stent thrombosis was low at 0.7% at one year1. The performance goal was based on short-DAPT studies.

The Onyx ONE Clear Study was designed to complement the Onyx ONE Global Study, results of which wererecently published in the New England Journal of Medicine2. Together, the Onyx ONE Clear Study and the Onyx ONE Global Study make up the robust Medtronic Onyx ONE Month DAPT Program that has enrolled approximately 2,700 patients at up to 130 sites worldwide.

“Onyx ONE Clear demonstrates our commitment to providing the clinical evidence of greatest interest and benefit to the interventional cardiology community,” said Dave Moeller, vice president and general manager of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business, which is part of the Cardiac and Vascular Group at Medtronic. “We hope these data will support our submission to the FDA for a one-month DAPT indication for high-bleeding risk patients treated with Resolute Onyx.”

To date, more than 22,000 patients have been studied in Medtronic sponsored and funded clinical trials that have addressed DAPT duration. Resolute Onyx DES was approved in the U.S. in 2017 and is not currently indicated for high bleeding risk patients on one-month DAPT.

In collaboration with leading clinicians, researchers, and scientists worldwide, Medtronic offers the broadest range of innovative medical technology for the interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease and cardiac arrhythmias. The company strives to offer products and services that deliver clinical and economic value to healthcare consumers and providers around the world.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

1 Stent thrombosis was not a powered endpoint in the Onyx ONE Clear study.

2 Windecker S, et al. N Engl J Med. 2020. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1910021. [Epub ahead of print]

Allison Kyriagis
Public Relations
+1-612-750-6061

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.