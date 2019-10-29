Breaking News
Home / Top News / Medtronic Receives FDA “Breakthrough Device Designation” for Developing Fully Implantable Heart Pump

Medtronic Receives FDA “Breakthrough Device Designation” for Developing Fully Implantable Heart Pump

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it has received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Medtronic Fully Implantable Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) for patients with advanced heart failure, currently in development.

Currently, LVAD systems include an implanted heart pump to increase the amount of blood that circulates through the body. The pump is connected to a driveline cable that extends outside the body to a controller, which is connected to power sources (AC or DC adapter, batteries). The future system is designed to be fully implanted inside the body.

The FDA Breakthrough Device Program is intended to help patients receive more timely access to breakthrough technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. Under the program, the FDA will provide Medtronic with priority review and interactive communication regarding device development and clinical trial protocols, through to commercialization decisions.The Medtronic Fully Implantable LVAD is in early-stage research and development, and is not available for sale anywhere in the world.

In collaboration with leading clinicians, researchers and scientists worldwide, Medtronic offers the broadest range of innovative medical technology for the interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease and cardiac arrhythmias. The company strives to offer products and services of the highest quality that deliver clinical and economic value to healthcare consumers and providers around the world.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

Tracy McNulty
Public Relations
+1-763-526-2492

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.