WORTHINGTON, Ohio, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedVet, a leader in emergency and specialty veterinary healthcare, dedicated the MedVet Columbus Surgical Center to MedVet Founder Dr. William DeHoff on June 3, 2023.

“Dr. DeHoff has made a significant impact on not just MedVet’s surgery practice but on the entire veterinary profession,” said Dr. Eric Schertel, MedVet Executive Chairman. “In founding MedVet, Bill set the standard for what we now call the MedVet Experience. He loved his patients. He treated his clients with the utmost respect, and he recognized way before the rest of the profession that a specialty provider needed to communicate with and respect the referring veterinarians supporting his practice.”

Dr. DeHoff dedicated his career to veterinary medicine. After practicing many years as a surgeon at the Animal Medical Center in New York City, he went on to teach at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. It was around this time that Dr. DeHoff noticed a growing need for specialty healthcare for pets in Ohio. He founded MedVet which has now grown to 44 locations across the country in 17 states.

The Dr. William D. DeHoff Surgery Center at MedVet Columbus was completed in 2022 and features 10 operating rooms and a dedicated space for Fluoroscopy. The state-of-the-art facility is inspired by human healthcare best practices and thoughtfully designed to deliver the most advanced surgery care collaboratively, efficiently, and safely for the best possible patient outcomes.

The entire space is maintained at a consistent temperature of 62°F with humidity control, 20 air changes per hour, high efficiency filters, and air devices to reduce air disturbances at the operating room table.

Operating rooms are in a separate sterile corridor delineated by sliding glass doors, minimizing the risk of sterile space contamination.

Its central location within the hospital supports collaborative care as Cardiology, Ophthalmology, and Neurology services also use the surgery center.

Pre-Operative Space supporting collaborative, comprehensive care so patients can receive centralized anesthesia care in proximity to advanced diagnostic imaging (CT/MRI).

Mobile gurneys are equipped with full multiparameter monitors and anesthetic machines, allowing for pull up prepping to counters and safer, more controlled transport throughout the hospital.

Post-surgery, the dedicated step-down recovery area allows for direct patient monitoring.

MedVet Columbus has five full-time, board-certified surgeons and seven surgery residents. There are also board-certified specialists in Cardiology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Oncology who use the surgical center to provide lifesaving procedures for pets.

For more information, visit medvet.com or contact the hospital at 614.846.5800 with any questions.

MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led family of specialty and emergency hospitals and urgent cares dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.

