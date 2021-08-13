Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MedX Holdings Inc. Acquires Dazed Inc., to Expand into Cannabis Retail and Public Consumption

MedX Holdings Inc. Acquires Dazed Inc., to Expand into Cannabis Retail and Public Consumption

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) (“MEDH” or the “Company”), a brands management and acquisition company, today announces it is acquiring Dazed Inc., as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Dazed Inc, a Texas company, established in 2007 has an operating history of over 15 years in the cannabis space which includes related products and services. Dazed Inc. is ever-expanding, even Rolling Stone gave the brand a shout-out in the popular Willie Nelson issue. The brick and mortar concept, The Lazydaze brand was established in 2004, and is perfectly positioned for the inevitable legalization of cannabis. “With federal legalization on the horizon, we are confident that offering the two most consumed commodities in the world, coffee and cannabis, under one roof is a homerun. There is an obvious need for public consumption lounges and we are here to fill that need.” There are currently seven locations in Texas that are a mix of corporation-owned, licensed and franchised units. Dazed Inc., plans to take his concept nationwide, taking special interest in the Colorado, Oklahoma and Nevada markets.

“Bringing in Dazed Inc. is a huge step for us and we are excited to start a new chapter. Dazed Inc., is just one of several internal and external acquisitions under MEDH in achieving our long-term operational strategy as a vertically integrated cannabis company from retail to industrial to medical. We intend on building the Lazydaze brand and expanding into established markets. We look forward to providing to shareholders additional updates and milestones as they unfold,” stated Hans Enriquez, CEO of MEDH. The Company intends to announce additional subsidiaries in the near future, following the release of its upcoming annual report.

About MedX Holdings Inc.:
MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, as well as to provide solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.MedXHoldings.co

Follow us on Twitter @MedX_Holdings

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

MEDH Contact:
MedX Holdings Inc.
(737) 777 0420
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.