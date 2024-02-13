The scrutiny aimed at President Biden following the damaging report released last week by Special Counsel Robert Hur has breathed new life into the belief Democrats will ultimately replace him as the party’s nominee ahead of the 2024 general election.
In building his argument for why no charges were recommended following an investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, Hur detailed in part that Biden’s defense of any potential charges could possibly
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Colorado Democrats push to allow non-residents access to medically assisted suicide - February 13, 2024
- House committee asks Columbia for records of foreign donations, DEI and more in antisemitism probe - February 13, 2024
- Vulnerable House Dem backpedals after refusing to condemn phrase seen as calling for ‘extermination’ of Jews - February 13, 2024