Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Meet Calvin Hamilton; The 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur Who’s Mindset Has Led to Success

Meet Calvin Hamilton; The 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur Who’s Mindset Has Led to Success

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

New York, NY, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Engineer Influence co-founder and Marketing entrepreneur Calvin Hamilton has always had a go-getter attitude when it comes to his drive for success. Since high school, he has been laying the foundation for his future success through hard work and dedication. He explains, “By my senior year, I was the ‘Director of Channel Operations & Optimization’ at ScaleLab, the 7th largest [multi-channel network] on YouTube, and had helped and managed gaming influencers and organizations such as RageElixir, a YouTuber with over three million followers cross-platform; Eystreem, a YouTuber with two million subscribers; and SoaR Gaming, one of the most prolific brands in eSports with a network-wide audience of well over five million followers.”

All of these opportunities originated from one cold message Hamilton sent to the CEO of a multi-channel network asking if he could learn more about what the CEO did. Hamilton says that “Surprisingly, despite being 14-years old at the time, he said yes, making me the first person he brought onto his team as a talent scout for the network.” His mindset of taking risks and reaching for his dreams has brought Hamilton much success over his life.

Now 21 years old, Hamilton co-founded Engineer Influence, a boutique brand strategy and marketing firm that has worked with world-renowned companies and digital personalities. 

Hamilton reflects on how important mindset has been to him in all of his success. “When starting a business, there are always a lot of headaches to deal with and fires to put out, and everytime you address one of those things, no matter how frustrating, you have to do so in a way that sets a strong precedent for your team. So, if you’re in a bad head space, there is no way that you’re going to be able to achieve what you set out to do without risking your mental health or relationships.” 

If you’d like to learn more about Hamilton’s journey, seen in his own words, check him out here and if you’d like to see how Engineering Influence can support your company then be sure to click here.

Calvin Hamilton
Engineer Influence
[email protected]
https://www.engineerinfluence.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.