New platform allows brands to manage visual merchandising and in-store marketing at scale

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, today introduced Dotti™️, its intelligent in-store marketing platform. Dotti helps brands deliver retail marketing promotional materials with complete control, visibility, and efficiency, right down to the local level.

In today’s challenging landscape, in-store marketing and visual communications complexity often lead to inefficient processes, redundancies, and waste. With Dotti, managing these all-important programs is seamless. She achieves this through a series of tightly integrated modules built on a single, intelligent platform. The Dotti platform makes the exchange of data and information simple, with features and functionality that talk to each other. Through a series of strategically planned module releases, she will get smarter and more capable over time—easing the challenges of managing in-store marketing programs.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In the first set of module releases, Dotti Shop helps with everything from customizable catalogs, budgets, and user roles to easy asset ordering and distribution to individual store locations. Dotti Print allows for the customization and ordering of localized printed assets.

“Consumer demands are constantly changing, and brands are challenged to adapt quickly to new requirements. The ability to remain flexible and fast has never been more acute,” says Don McKenzie, Acting CEO and Executive Chair of Imagine. “Our clients have been asking for a single, smart platform that can help them successfully manage in-store marketing assets. Dotti addresses this need at scale, providing efficiency and cost effectiveness. She allows our clients to work smarter, not harder.”

Dotti’s core platform is fully customizable, providing complete control, visibility, and data exchange every step of the way—right down to the local level. Dotti Shop and Print are available immediately. Key benefits include:

End-to-End Management: Dotti empowers brands to intelligently streamline in-store marketing and promotional programs from asset ordering to budgets. She ensures every aspect of a promotion is under complete control.

Customizable Catalogs and User Roles : Manage and shop assets effortlessly with fully customizable catalogs and user roles, making complex brand and store configurations a breeze.

: Manage and shop assets effortlessly with fully customizable catalogs and user roles, making complex brand and store configurations a breeze. Asset Customization: Dotti brings the convenience of localization and ordering of printed assets to a single smart platform, eliminating the need for disjointed processes.

“Imagine is committed to helping brands simplify in-store marketing programs with intelligent technology,” adds Jeff Eccles, SVP, Information Technology for Imagine. “The Dotti platform is the next evolution of our industry-leading approach to technology. With Dotti, promotion management becomes a strategic advantage, leading to cost savings, better speed to market, and improved market response time.”

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, fulfillment, and kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com.

