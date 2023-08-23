The NEW Modern Luxe Balconette Bra is a Must for Your Lingerie Drawer, Pairing Ultimate Comfort and Luxury With a Beloved Lane Bryant Bra Frame

MEET THE BRA OF YOUR DREAMS: THE MODERN LUXE BALCONETTE The NEW Modern Luxe Balconette Bra Is a Must for Your Lingerie Drawer, Pairing Ultimate Comfort and Luxury With a Beloved Lane Bryant Bra Frame

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Say good-bye to pinching and slipping straps – Lane Bryant’s most luxurious and visionary bra in the Cacique Intimates assortment is here. The Modern Luxe Balconette Bra is answer to all your bra troubles. Innovative gel technology that replaces elastic in a seam-free wing coupled with incredibly soft-brushed fabric make the Modern Luxe Balconette Bra a dream come true.

Too comfortable to be real? The Modern Luxe Balconette Bra truly is! We heard your bra woes and thoughtfully designed a bra that eliminates the most common pain points, inside and out. Early reviews praise the new wing technology, which prevents the bra from digging into your side, the irresistible softness of the bra’s fabrication and the thickness of the no-slip cushion comfort straps.

The Modern Luxe Balconette Bra also boasts cushy marshmallow pads, and a soft touch hook & eye closure which offer ultimate comfort.

“The Modern Luxe Balconette gives our customer a feeling of luxury and comfort each time she slips the bra on,” said SVP Design of Intimate Apparel, Lane Bryant and Cacique Gill Heer. “Not only is the design of the bra intended to provide her with superior comfort, the sleek, soft fabrication provides an elevated level of sophistication and fit to her lingerie drawer.”

The Modern Luxe Balconette Bra joins Cacique Intimates’ collection of bras that are impeccably and intentionally designed to fit every customer’s curves just right.

Don’t hesitate to add Lane Bryant’s most innovative bra ever to your top drawer! The Modern Luxe Balconette Bra is just $30 August 24-27, 2023 at your favorite Lane Bryant location and on LaneBryant.com. The Modern Luxe Balconette Bra retails for $58.95 and is available in sizes 38-50 B-C and 34-50 D-H.

See what’s new with Lane Bryant by following along on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/lanebryant

Instagram, TikTok & Threads: @lanebryant

Hashtag: #LaneBryant

About Lane Bryant®:

Lane Bryant is an American fashion and lifestyle brand that offers a unique combination of elevated and casual apparel in sizes 10-40. The Lane Bryant assortment dresses customers for her incredible life from weekday to weekend, offering apparel items that include denim, pants, skirts, both woven and knit tops, dresses, jackets, and outerwear. Lane Bryant also offers footwear in sizes 7W-12W and accessories.

Lane Bryant’s exclusive Cacique® intimate apparel brand offers impeccably designed everyday panties, bras and sleep, lounge, and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy lingerie. Cacique offers sizes 12-36; bras are offered in band sizes in 34-54 and cup sizes B-K.

Lane Bryant fashions and Cacique Intimates are available nationwide at nearly 450 Lane Bryant stores and online at lanebryant.com .

Lane Bryant Press Contact:

PublicRelations@lanebryant.com

Linda Gaunt Communications:

Grace Young; grace@lindagaunt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c203df01-0ea9-4333-9b90-a249fb951c15