A California Democrat who previously represented the Golden State in the House has been offered a plea deal over wire fraud, money laundering and other federal charges stemming from 2022.
Terrance John “T.J.” Cox, who represented California’s 21st Congressional District from 2019 to 2021, is facing a combined 28 charges — five more than the number of charges currently faced by former New York GOP Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress late last year.
<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Israel lauds Congress’ blow to UN agency with alleged Hamas ties as investigations continue - March 23, 2024
- Meet the former Dem Congressman facing more federal charges than George Santos - March 23, 2024
- Wyoming governor signs bill outlawing gender-reassignment procedures on children, vetoes abortion restrictions - March 23, 2024