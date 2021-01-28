Meeting Customer Needs with Expertise and Experience

Rick Cross Joins Paradigm Sales Team

Rick Cross will concentrate on new business development, account management, and driving innovation with Paradigm customers.

Middleton, WI, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With know how that ranges from enterprise resource planning to demand generation, Rick Cross joins the Paradigm sales team.

As an Account Executive, Cross will concentrate on new business development, account management, and driving innovation with Paradigm customers. His building industry experience with CRM, quoting, manufacturing, warehouse management, and business intelligence is well suited to solve the technology challenges faced by window and door manufacturers, home builders, and lumberyards. He previously served in a strategic business development role at Paradigm from 2011 to 2014.

“Rick’s strengths lie in his ability to identify customer challenges and align solutions with strategic objectives,” says Ted Nafzger, Paradigm Chief Revenue Officer. “His experience and solution-oriented style are a great addition to the team and will certainly create superior outcomes for our customers.”

About Paradigm: Paradigm’s technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world, serving customers in both new construction and renovation markets by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Its customers include homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers.

