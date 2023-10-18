MPI announces acquisition of the EVENT, new CFO hire and its 2024 Industry Leader Award recipient.

Dallas, TX, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world’s largest professional development organization for the meeting and events industry, held a press conference during IMEX-America in Las Vegas, Nevada, and made three significant announcements that will impact the organization and events industry globally.

the EVENT (Canada) Acquisition

In a groundbreaking move that signals a continued expansion of its global presence, MPI announced its acquisition of “the EVENT”, one of Canada’s most prestigious event industry experiences. This exciting development further solidifies MPI’s reputation as the leader within the meetings and events industry worldwide.



“We are excited to bring ‘the EVENT’ into our MPI portfolio of global signature events,” commented Drew Holmgreen, Chief Brand Officer of MPI. “Paired with our Canadian Chapters and their exceptional leadership, who have driven this experience for a number of years, this acquisition is a testament to MPI’s commitment in creating a strong, global presence for face-to-face professional development.”



With this strategic acquisition, MPI is poised to harness its Canadian community and industry insights and place emphasis on the innovative approaches, connections and creativity that the EVENT has proven since its inception.



Working alongside the MPI Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal/Quebec Volunteer Chapter Leaders, and Ryan Young, Tim Whalen and Marie-France Watson, the original three co-founders of the EVENT, MPI currently plans to host the experience in the fall of 2024.

CFO Hire

MPI announced the recent hiring of Tim Boobar as their new Chief Financial Officer. Tim comes to MPI having recently served as CFO for Marketplace Chaplains, a faith-based non-profit that operates a network of more than 2,000 individuals across North America. Prior to that post, he was CFO at The Expo Group, spent 13 years at Freeman as SVP of Finance, and 16 years as a Controller and manager of finance. Tim is a CPA, a Chartered Global Management Accountant, and holds a Masters in Finance. His experience in the events industry and public accounting, coupled with his financial acumen, positions Tim perfectly to contribute to the growth and success of MPI.



“We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the MPI family as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Paul Van Deventer, President and CEO of Meeting Professionals International. “His depth of experience provides a strong understanding of the unique financial challenges and opportunities that meeting and event professionals, and non-profit organizations face. We believe his experience, insights and strategic financial leadership will be invaluable as we continue to serve our members and navigate the evolving landscape of our industry.”



In his new role as CFO, which starts October 30th, Tim will oversee all financial aspects of MPI, including financial strategy and planning, budgeting, and ensuring the organization’s long-term fiscal health. He will play a critical role in developing and executing financial strategies that support MPI’s mission to connect and educate meeting and event professionals worldwide.

“I am excited to join MPI and contribute to an organization that plays such a vital role in our industry,” said Tim. “MPI has a rich history of supporting meeting professionals, and I am eager to work with the team, and their exceptional Board Members to ensure the organization’s financial strength and stability as we move forward.”

Industry Leader Award recipient

Each year at World Education Congress (WEC), MPI hosts its President’s Dinner, an evening devoted to honoring Volunteer Chapter Leaders, specifically each Chapter President, and one individual, recognized with the organization’s Industry Leader Award. Recent recipients include Kitty Radcliffe (WEC23 in the Mexican Caribbean), Brian Stevens (WEC San Francisco) and Terri Breining (WEC Vegas).

MPI announced its 2024 Industry Leader Award recipient, Steve O’Malley, COO of Maritz. The award ceremony will take place during MPI President’s Dinner at WEC Louisville on May 21, 2024.

As the past Chair of the MPI International Board of Directors for both 2019 and 2020, Steve is MPI’s only Chair to serve two terms, and he played an instrumental role in guiding MPI through the pandemic while shaping the future of MPI and the industry at large. His visionary leadership and commitment have been invaluable in advancing the association’s goals and standards.

“Steve’s contributions to our industry have been nothing short of exceptional,” said Paul Van Deventer, President and CEO of MPI. “Among the most personable, humble and approachable leaders I’ve ever known, his unwavering commitment has driven positive change and advancement in our association and the meetings and events field as a whole.”

In addition to his MPI involvement, Steve has served as the President of SITE International Foundation and received the prestigious Richard Ross Past Presidents award from SITE Global in 2019, recognizing his outstanding service to the incentive travel industry. Just this week at IMEX America, Steve’s remarkable career was acknowledged when he was inducted into the Events Industry Council Hall of Leaders.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award from MPI,” commented O’Malley. “The meetings and events industry is a vibrant community filled with talented professionals, and it has been a privilege to contribute to its growth and success. I am grateful for the support of my colleagues and peers throughout my career.”

