Awards recognize achievements in dynamic services, the automated ecosystem, and professional leadership

MEF 2023 Excellence Awards Call for entries for the 2023 MEF Excellence Awards is open.

LOS ANGELES, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, announced that the call for entries for its 2023 MEF Excellence Awards is open. Now in its 15th year, the 2023 program recognizes excellence and innovation amongst the global community of service providers, technology companies, hyperscalers and others committed to providing advanced communications solutions optimized for the digital economy. Award winners will be recognized at MEF’s Global Networking-as-a-Service Event (GNE), held Oct 2-4 in Dallas, Texas.

“The 2023 MEF Excellence Awards program celebrates the remarkable achievements and groundbreaking innovations of visionary companies and individuals propelling the automated services ecosystem forward,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We look forward to recognizing their commitment to excellence and contributions to shaping the future of digital communications, and especially to celebrating their achievements at this year’s prestigious gala awards event.”

MEF Excellence Awards categories include dynamic services, automated ecosystem, and professional leadership. Service providers, technology suppliers, and professionals who are playing leading roles in driving industry transformation to dynamic services across a global ecosystem of automated networks are invited to make submissions. An esteemed panel of industry analysts and independent judges will review entries and select winners based on rigorous criteria.

For a full list of awards and to submit an entry visit the MEF 2023 Excellence Awards webpage. All award entries must be received by July 28 with finalists announced on Sept 6. Awards will be presented to all winners during the MEF Excellence Awards gala dinner on Oct 3 at GNE.

For more information about the awards, please email awards@mef.net. For sponsorship opportunities or to register to attend GNE or the awards gala please visit the GNE webpage.

