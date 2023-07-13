GNE to highlight role of wholesale providers in the NaaS ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the conference program for its upcoming Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE). Taking place October 2-4, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, GNE is designed to propel the advancement of secure Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings across an automated ecosystem. The program will showcase the latest advancements in secure NaaS, featuring keynotes, insightful presentations, and engaging panels by leading industry experts.

GNE will assemble world-class service and technology organizations delivering the next generation of secure, automated, dynamic services and NaaS offerings to advance the NaaS ecosystem. Participating companies to date include service providers AT&T Business, Colt, Comcast Business, Console Connect, Equinix, Expereo, Lumen, Orange Business, Orchest, Sparkle, and Verizon; and technology organizations Albis-Elcon, Amartus, CDG, Cisco, CloudSmartz, Connectbase, Enxoo, Netcracker, Sage Management, ServiceNow, and TransUnion.

The innovation focused GNE conference program will address key areas including:

NaaS and Digital Transformation

NaaS Challenges and Opportunities

NaaS Features and Bundles

NaaS Ecosystem

Automated Networks

Also at GNE, MEF will launch its Secure NaaS Blueprint to help accelerate the availability of NaaS solutions across an ecosystem of standards-based automated networks. MEF’s Secure NaaS Blueprint will illustrate how service providers can bundle standardized services with end-to-end automation to support complete cloud-based offerings for enterprises. Bundled offerings will include a combination of on-demand connectivity, application assurance, cybersecurity, and multi-cloud-based services that enable enterprises to achieve business outcomes without having to build or maintain their own infrastructure.

“MEF’s GNE is the premier gathering of NaaS leaders from around the world. This year’s event will be even more important as we launch our Secure NaaS Industry Blueprint, designed to simplify NaaS offerings and help enterprises make informed decisions about which service is right for them,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We are excited to bring together the NaaS community to discuss the latest trends and technologies, and to help enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals. MEF’s GNE is the place to be for anyone who wants to learn about the future of NaaS.”

