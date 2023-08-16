Experts to share insights on the future of secure NaaS

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) will feature world-class speakers who will discuss the latest advancements of secure Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings delivered across an automated ecosystem of suppliers. GNE takes place October 2-4, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

GNE speakers include executives from service and technology providers who will lead thought-provoking discussions and insightful presentations on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the new NaaS ecosystem. Attendees can expect to gain deep insights into the advancements of secure NaaS offerings, particularly in the context of a globally automated and interconnected environment.

Senior executive speakers from leading service and technology providers include:

Andrew Dugan, CTO, Lumen

Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO, Connectbase

Bob Victor, Senior VP, Product Management, Comcast Business

Chris MacFarland, CEO, Masergy

Dan Wagner, Co-founder and CEO, CloudSmartz

Debika Bhattacharya, CPO, Verizon Business

Elisabetta Romano, Chair and Chief Network, Operations, and Wholesale Officer TIM, Sparkle

Eric Cevis, President, Verizon Partner Solutions

Jeremy Villalobos, COO, Orchest Technologies

John Denemark, Senior VP, Carrier Provisioning, TransUnion

Keri Gilder, CEO, Colt

Marc Halbfinger, CEO, ConsoleConnect

Michael Kearns, Co-founder and CSO, Amartus

Mike Troiano, Senior VP, Business Products, AT&T Business

Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF

Paul Gampe, CTO, ConsoleConnect

Rohit Batra, VP, and Head of Product Management for Telecom, Media, and Technology, ServiceNow

Sander Barens, CPO, Expereo

Scott Johnson, President, Sage Management

Vikram Phatak, Chairman and CEO, CyberRatings.org

“As enterprises continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, secure and flexible solutions have become paramount. GNE serves as a convergence point for industry leaders, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange that will drive the evolution of the secure NaaS landscape,” said Nan Chen, President of MEF. “GNE attendees will have the chance to engage with influential figures shaping the future of NaaS and deepen their understanding of its integral role in enterprise digital transformation.”

Also at GNE, MEF will host its first Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Global Summit, an innovative event that brings together leading service and technology providers from across the global automation ecosystem to accelerate adoption of LSO APIs. The LSO Global Summit will deliver updates on MEF’s LSO API automation vision and roadmaps, new industry solutions, and recently released implementation success stories.

MEF’s new State of the Industry Report, “Paradigm Shift – Automating Business Functions Between Service Providers” highlights the importance of standardized business and operational APIs in unlocking market opportunities for next-generation services. This report is essential reading for industry professionals seeking to stay ahead in automated network technologies and aligns perfectly with the focus of the LSO Global Summit, providing attendees with up-to-date insights into the latest developments in the industry. Download the report and companion slide deck here.

GNE sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Lori Vachon, Director Global Events for more information. Visit GNE 2023 to register to attend or for more information.

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest Executives at the Edge podcast visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Melissa Power

MEF

pr@mef.net