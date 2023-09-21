Innovation-focused program designed to accelerate Network-as-a-Service ecosystem and adoption of standards-based LSO business and operational APIs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, will host its Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE), including the Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) Global Summit, October 2-4 in Dallas. The multi-day event will attract business leaders driving the global automated ecosystem delivering the next generation of value-added Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings for enterprises.

WHAT: GNE will showcase the latest developments and roadmaps for NaaS, an industry model designed to help enterprises achieve business outcomes without owning, building, or maintaining their own infrastructure. The LSO Global Summit will bring together the burgeoning LSO community and provide updates on MEF’s LSO API automation vision and roadmaps, and share new industry solutions and implementation success stories.

WHEN & WHERE: GNE and the LSO Global Summit takes place October 2-4, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Event registration is available here.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Enterprises, retail and wholesale service providers, technology providers, NaaS platform and datacenter providers, hyperscalers, and specialized service aggregators.

WHY ATTEND: The innovation-focused GNE conference program will focus on a new generation secure NaaS for enterprises and SMBs, communications service provider (CSP) NaaS automation platforms, and the global NaaS delivery ecosystem. GNE will feature keynotes and panels led by senior-level speakers from across the NaaS ecosystem. Attendees can expect to gain deep insights into NaaS advancements, particularly in the context of a globally automated and interconnected environment.

LSO Global Summit attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking sessions led by MEF executives and other automation industry leaders.

For more information about MEF please visit MEF.net.

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest Executives at the Edge podcast visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .



