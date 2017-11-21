Meg Whitman stepping down as HP Enterprise CEO

(Reuters) – Meg Whitman on Tuesday announced that she will step down as chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co , ending a 6-year tenure that included overseeing one of the biggest corporate breakups in history.
