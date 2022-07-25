MegaFans Summer Esports Tournament Offers $100K Prize Pool of Crypto, NFTs, Virtual Rewards and More

Scope of MegaFans Summer Extravaganza shows strength of global multiplayer platform’s financial model and potential for continued growth.

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MegaFans, the first open-source esports platform bridging Web2 and Web3, announces its Summer Extravaganza Tournament will have a $100,000 prize pool, an opportunity for its rapidly growing base of mobile gamers to win cash, gift cards, cryptocurrency, NFTs and more.

MegaFans is the first to market NFTs for esports to date and the only platform to execute it successfully. The scope of the tournament and the vast prize pool show that MegaFans is excelling in the competitive eSports landscape, company officials said.

“This tournament demonstrates that MegaFans is doing something unique and establishing itself as a leader in the gaming world,” CEO Jeff Donnelley said. “We couldn’t invest in such a sizable pool of rewards for our gamers without such a strong fan base and a financial model that works. Even in an overall bear market, we’re performing well and positioned for further growth.”

MegaFans is the first open-source esports platform and the first to bridge Web2 and Web3 by connecting gamers on Web2 apps to Web3 assets like crypto and NFTs. The MegaFans games collection includes Candy Boo Mania, King Koin and Jet Jack, which are available on four major app stores – Apple, Samsung, Google, and Huawei. Gamers can sign up for the tournament on its website: https://www.megafans.com/.

MegaFans also announced that a portion of all entry fees collected will be donated to charity, in keeping with its mission. “Since we began the company, MegaFans has been committed to supporting underserved communities,” Donnelley said. “Our first tournament supported an all-women’s coding school in Afghanistan, and we’re reaching out to coding schools in southeast Asia and in Africa. We hope our support today can build careers and change lives.”

MegaFans continues to develop in the esports space, as the company announced in May that it was teaming up with Coin Bureau to provide live, play-to-earn (P2E) tournaments at the sold-out 2022 Coin Bureau Cryptocurrency Conference, held May 7 in London, England.

The partnership allowed Coin Bureau to have guests participate in live P2E tournaments with colossal prizes through the revolutionary MegaFans esports gaming platform. Two jackpot prizes, totaling $10,000 in bitcoin (BTC), were available to two winners.

New MegaFans users can participate in the $100K Summer Extravaganza Tournament by downloading games.

MegaFans is building the world’s first mobile esports community using blockchain, crypto, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors, and developers. To learn more, visit www.megafans.com. To download games, visit https://linktr.ee/megafans_esports.

About MegaFans

MegaFans (Mobile Esports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world’s first mobile esports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors and developers, where 2.8 billion daily active users play, compete, and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for mobile game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players’ experience and their communities. MegaFans’ mantra is “Esports for All!”, which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans’ social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans.

Contact Information:

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

