Megaputer Provides Interactive Geo Map Forecasting the Peak of COVID-19 Active Cases and Deaths for US Counties

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Megaputer Intelligence offers a publicly available interactive geo-map forecasting COVID peak dates for individual US counties, and the number of active cases and cumulative deaths at the peak. The map displays daily predicted numbers of COVID-19 confirmed and active cases, as well as recoveries and deaths for each US State and county, along with the dates and locations of possible shortages of medical resources. Megaputer is providing these forecasts free of charge at the following address: https://covid19.polyanalyst.com

Having knowledge of key characteristics of the development of COVID-19 at such a granular level in advance can provide vital answers to practical questions. How much stress might the healthcare system expect in different US counties? When and to what extent can quarantine measures be relaxed at different locations? What will be the total human life toll of the pandemic?

The provided forecast is based on the results of modeling the evolution of COVID-19 with machine learning algorithms, while taking into account the potential mutual influence of different US counties. “We combined the results of county-level modeling by artificial intelligence engines incorporated in the PolyAnalyst™ data mining system with the statistical analysis of the evolution of COVID-19 observed in other countries,” says Sergei Ananyan, Ph.D., CEO of Megaputer Intelligence. “In the situation when the underlying epidemiological characteristics of COVID-19 are not precisely known yet, the selected AI-based approach to the problem might provide more reliable practical results. We are offering the results of our research as a free service to general public.”

The performed analysis is based on publicly available data obtained from multiple public sources including Johns Hopkins University, the New York Times, the US Census, and the Centers for Disease Control. The results represent a forecast derived from historical data, which should be considered only after careful cross-examination with information obtained from other sources.

About Megaputer Intelligence

Megaputer Intelligence (www.megaputer.com) is a leading developer of data and text mining software and custom analytic solutions for various application domains. Megaputer analytical tools enable over 500 customers worldwide to make informed data-driven decisions.

Megaputer and PolyAnalyst are registered trademarks of Megaputer Intelligence Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other organizations and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

