Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Meghan Doherty Promoted to Chief Content Officer

Meghan Doherty Promoted to Chief Content Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Meghan Doherty has been promoted to CCO

Meghan Doherty has been promoted to CCO
Meghan Doherty has been promoted to CCO

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLDUP, Inc., the information and intelligence platform for commercial real estate, has promoted Meghan Doherty to Chief Content Officer. 

Ms. Doherty joined BLDUP over three years ago as the company’s Market Manager where she established a content team as well as customer onboarding and success procedures, and her exceptional work ethic and characteristic selflessness propelled the growth of BLDUP’s content. Prior to joining BLDUP, she spent more than a decade at The Hamilton Company where she began her career as an admin and advanced to the position of senior property manager, handling over 600 units out of the site office she managed.

“Meghan has been the definition of an entrepreneur,” said BLDUP Founder and CEO Noah Coughlin. “Her ability to share a common vision in a detailed and organized way has allowed us to achieve our ‘one thing’ – content ahead of the news.”

“I am very excited to step into this role for BLDUP. We have just started to tap into BLDUP’s substantial growth potential which I look forward to seizing with this highly talented team,” said Ms. Doherty. “I would also be remiss if I did not mention we are always open to content suggestions and are currently looking to grow our content team.” Content suggestions or resumes to join Ms. Doherty’s team can be sent to Meghan@bldup.com.

Meghan Doherty graduated from Boston University and currently lives in Braintree with her husband Larry and son, Benjamin.

About BLDUP: BLDUP is a first source dataset that focuses on the forward supply of new construction projects and developers. Its proprietary technology has created the first ever Business Intelligence Community for Commercial Real Estate. For more information, visit BLDUP.com.

For media inquiries – Meghan Doherty: meghan@bldup.com; Greg Miller: greg@bldup.com

Related Images

Image 1: Meghan Doherty has been promoted to CCO

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Meghan Doherty has been promoted to CCO

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.