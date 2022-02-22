Meghan Doherty Promoted to Chief Content Officer

Meghan Doherty has been promoted to CCO Meghan Doherty has been promoted to CCO

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BLDUP, Inc., the information and intelligence platform for commercial real estate, has promoted Meghan Doherty to Chief Content Officer.

Ms. Doherty joined BLDUP over three years ago as the company’s Market Manager where she established a content team as well as customer onboarding and success procedures, and her exceptional work ethic and characteristic selflessness propelled the growth of BLDUP’s content. Prior to joining BLDUP, she spent more than a decade at The Hamilton Company where she began her career as an admin and advanced to the position of senior property manager, handling over 600 units out of the site office she managed.

“Meghan has been the definition of an entrepreneur,” said BLDUP Founder and CEO Noah Coughlin. “Her ability to share a common vision in a detailed and organized way has allowed us to achieve our ‘one thing’ – content ahead of the news.”

“I am very excited to step into this role for BLDUP. We have just started to tap into BLDUP’s substantial growth potential which I look forward to seizing with this highly talented team,” said Ms. Doherty. “I would also be remiss if I did not mention we are always open to content suggestions and are currently looking to grow our content team.” Content suggestions or resumes to join Ms. Doherty’s team can be sent to Meghan@bldup.com.

Meghan Doherty graduated from Boston University and currently lives in Braintree with her husband Larry and son, Benjamin.

About BLDUP: BLDUP is a first source dataset that focuses on the forward supply of new construction projects and developers. Its proprietary technology has created the first ever Business Intelligence Community for Commercial Real Estate. For more information, visit BLDUP.com.

For media inquiries – Meghan Doherty: meghan@bldup.com; Greg Miller: greg@bldup.com

Related Images

Image 1: Meghan Doherty has been promoted to CCO

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment