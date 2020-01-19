Meghan’s father accuses daughter of ‘cheapening’ UK’s royal family

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has accused his daughter of “cheapening” the British royal family, in part of an interview released a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy.
