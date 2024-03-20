Former First Lady Melania Trump appeared alongside her husband for the first time in months on Tuesday.
Melania joined former President Donald Trump on the Florida campaign trail this week — her first appearance of the 2024 election cycle.
The pair were photographed outside the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach before casting their votes in the sunshine state’s Republican primary election.
