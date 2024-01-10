Former first lady Melania Trump announced the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, on Tuesday.
“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” the former first lady wrote in a X post.
Trump called her mother “strong” and “entirely devoted” to her family.
“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity,” Trump wrote. “She was entirely dev
