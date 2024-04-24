EXCLUSIVE: Former first lady Melania Trump is rolling out a jewelry line ahead of Mother’s Day to honor “all mothers,” telling Fox News Digital that they are “the bedrock of the American family.”

Trump created a customizable necklace designed to honor “all mothers.” The jewelry line is called “Her Love & Gratitude.” Each necklace can be engraved with names, initials or significant dates.

MELANIA TRUMP

[Read Full story at source]