Former First Lady Melania Trump is finally getting back on the campaign trail, according to reports.

Melania, wife of former President Donald Trump , will reportedly be attending a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans later this month, multiple publications have reported.

The group is the most prominent pro-LGBT Republican advocacy group in the country. It would be Melania’s first public fundraising event in months.

MELANIA JOINS TRUMP IN FLORIDA,

[Read Full story at source]